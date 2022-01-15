Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Buffalo 65, Burns 43 Cheyenne East 71, Scottsbluff, Neb. 70 Cokeville 56, Rich County, Utah 53 Douglas…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo 65, Burns 43

Cheyenne East 71, Scottsbluff, Neb. 70

Cokeville 56, Rich County, Utah 53

Douglas 69, Torrington 36

Farson-Eden 55, Hanna-Elk Mountain 29

Hill City, S.D. 59, Sundance 56

Hulett 69, Guernsey-Sunrise 55

Jackson Hole 63, Lander 46

Laramie 63, Rock Springs 57

Little Snake River 64, Encampment 57, OT

Pine Bluffs 62, Holyoke, Colo. 48

Rawlins 46, Mountain View 41

Riverton 46, Cody 42

Saratoga 41, Rock River 16

Star Valley 67, Sugar-Salem, Idaho 55

Tongue River 76, Big Horn 66

Wheatland 61, Glenrock 27

Wright 68, Kaycee 49

Big Horn Basin Tournament=

Greybull 56, Wind River 47

Lovell 45, Rocky Mountain 36

Powell 65, Thermopolis 48

St. Stephens 58, Riverside 52

Worland 78, St. Stephens 43

Wyoming Indian 73, Burlington 55

Championship=

Worland 77, Powell 48

Little Six Tournament=

Meeteetse 58, Arvada-Clearmont 21

Meeteetse 58, Midwest 27

Roberts, Mont. 58, Ten Sleep 54

Ten Sleep 60, Midwest 41

Sacred Heart Hoops Classic=

Rapid City Central, S.D. 72, Campbell County 64

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 66, Newcastle 36

Thunder Basin 55, Lakota Tech, S.D. 41

West River Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Wall, S.D. 56, Moorcroft 26

Third Place=

Upton 52, New Underwood, S.D. 36

___

