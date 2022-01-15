Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo 65, Burns 43
Cheyenne East 71, Scottsbluff, Neb. 70
Cokeville 56, Rich County, Utah 53
Douglas 69, Torrington 36
Farson-Eden 55, Hanna-Elk Mountain 29
Hill City, S.D. 59, Sundance 56
Hulett 69, Guernsey-Sunrise 55
Jackson Hole 63, Lander 46
Laramie 63, Rock Springs 57
Little Snake River 64, Encampment 57, OT
Pine Bluffs 62, Holyoke, Colo. 48
Rawlins 46, Mountain View 41
Riverton 46, Cody 42
Saratoga 41, Rock River 16
Star Valley 67, Sugar-Salem, Idaho 55
Tongue River 76, Big Horn 66
Wheatland 61, Glenrock 27
Wright 68, Kaycee 49
Big Horn Basin Tournament=
Greybull 56, Wind River 47
Lovell 45, Rocky Mountain 36
Powell 65, Thermopolis 48
St. Stephens 58, Riverside 52
Worland 78, St. Stephens 43
Wyoming Indian 73, Burlington 55
Championship=
Worland 77, Powell 48
Little Six Tournament=
Meeteetse 58, Arvada-Clearmont 21
Meeteetse 58, Midwest 27
Roberts, Mont. 58, Ten Sleep 54
Ten Sleep 60, Midwest 41
Sacred Heart Hoops Classic=
Rapid City Central, S.D. 72, Campbell County 64
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 66, Newcastle 36
Thunder Basin 55, Lakota Tech, S.D. 41
West River Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Wall, S.D. 56, Moorcroft 26
Third Place=
Upton 52, New Underwood, S.D. 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.