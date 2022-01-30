Salah shines as Egypt advances to African Cup semifinals

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored the equalizer and created the winner to inspire Egypt’s comeback on Sunday to…

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored the equalizer and created the winner to inspire Egypt’s comeback on Sunday to beat Morocco 2-1 after extra time and reach the African Cup semifinals.

Egypt fell behind to an early penalty won by Achraf Hakimi and converted by Sofiane Boufal in the seventh minute.

Salah reacted to knock in a rebound to make it 1-1 in the 53rd and sent in a perfect low cross for Trézéguet to tap in near the end of the first half of extra time.

Egypt was left to rely on third-choice goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhy for most of extra time after an injury to Mohamed Abou Gabal, who was already in the team in place of first choice Mohamed el-Shenawy.

Egypt went through to a semifinal against host Cameroon, which is a repeat of the 2017 final that was won by Cameroon.

Egypt hasn’t won the African Cup since its record-extending seventh title in 2010. Salah made his debut for the national team the year after that triumph and is still searching for a first major title with his country.

