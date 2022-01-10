CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metrobus changes schedule | End of DC utility moratorium | Va. vaccination coordinator steps down | Latest DC-area cases
Ronaldo missing for Man United in FA Cup match against Villa

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 3:16 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was missing for Manchester United in its FA Cup match against Aston Villa on Monday because of a hip injury.

United manager Ralf Rangnick said Ronaldo was left out of the third-round match at Old Trafford as a precaution and that the injury wasn’t serious.

“He’s told me that he’s had that problem for the last couple of days,” Rangnick said. “Again, in a cup game when you can play 120 minutes, I thought it would be better to not take any risks.”

United’s next game is on Saturday also against Villa in the league.

