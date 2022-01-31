CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Real Betis’ punishment for fan violence is reduced

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 7:53 AM

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation cut Real Betis’ punishment for fan violence on Monday, shutting only a section of its stadium instead of the entire venue after a player was hit by a piece of PVC thrown from the stands in a Copa del Rey match.

The federation had initially closed the Benito Villamarín Stadium after the object hit Sevilla player Joan Jordán on the head and forced the suspension of the game.

Jordán was taken to hospital but quickly recovered. The match resumed a day later behind closed doors.

Betis appealed the federation’s ruling and now only the section of the venue from where the object was thrown will be closed for the next two home matches.

Betis is away at Real Sociedad in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Its next home match is against Villarreal in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The team coached by Manuel Pellegrini sits third in the league, 10 points behind leader Real Madrid. ___

