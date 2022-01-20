Rangers use 3-goal third period to blow past Maple Leafs 6-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Reaves scored twice, Adam Fox had two goals and an assist, and the New York…

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Reaves scored twice, Adam Fox had two goals and an assist, and the New York Rangers scored three times in the third period to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Wednesday night for their seventh win in nine games.

Chris Kreider got his 25th goal of the season, Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Trouba and Artemi Panarin each added two assists for New York, which rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits. Igor Shesterkin stopped 35 shots — including 27 over the final two periods after giving up three goals in the first.

Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Mikheyev and Michael Bunting also scored for the Maple Leafs. Jack Campbell had 21 saves.

Shesterkin stopped William Nylander on a breakaway 2:11 into the third period to keep the score tied at 3 and draw chants of “I-gor! I-gor!” from the home crowd.

Strome put the Rangers ahead with 9:10 remaining.

COYOTES 4, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Lawson Crouse scored a goal and added an assist, and Karel Vejmelka made 35 saves to help lead Arizona.

Dysin Mayo, Travis Boyd and Johan Larsson also scored for the Coyotes, who have won three of their last five games. Loui Eriksson added two assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 13 of 17 shots and Nico Hischier had the lone goal for New Jersey, which has dropped four of its last five.

The matchup was the first between the Eastern and Western Conference franchises since Dec. 14, 2019 — which the Devils won 2-1 — and the first at the Prudential Center since Oct. 25, 2019 (a 5-3 win for the Coyotes).

AVALANCHE 2, DUCKS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pavel Francouz made 34 saves for his second career shutout, Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and Colorado earned a point in its 10th straight game.

Francouz made only his sixth appearance and fourth start of the season. He missed the first two months due to an ankle injury. Both of his shutouts have come against the Ducks. Francouz is 5-1 with a 2.40 goals-against average and .922 save percentage this season.

Samuel Girard also scored for the Avalanche, who are an NHL-best 9-0-1 in January. They also are 15-1-2 in their last 18 games.

John Gibson made 26 saves for Anaheim, which has lost its last four. It was his first game back in net after he missed the last five due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

