CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Home » Sports » Purrier St. Pierre doubles…

Purrier St. Pierre doubles up as Wanamaker Mile winner

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 5:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Elle Purrier St. Pierre successfully defended her Wanamaker Mile title Saturday in the 114th Millrose Games, finishing in 4 minutes, 19.30 seconds.

Purrier St. Pierre, also the 2020 winner, joined Mary Decker (1982-83), Doina Melinte (1990-91), Regina Jacobs (1999-2002), Carmen Douma-Hussar (2004-06), Kara Goucher 2008-09), and Shannon Rowbury (2015-16) as the only women to win the Wanamaker Mile in consecutive meets.

The Games, which began in 1908, had been a yearly track and field extravaganza, until the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the event in 2021.

“I went in with confidence,” Purrier St. Pierre said. “And just believed in all the training I’ve done over the years. It’s helped me get to where I am now.”

Purrier St. Pierre finished 1:21 seconds ahead of Josette Norris.

“I just tried to stay consistent with my pace and not let anybody get by,” Purrier St. Pierre said.

Ollie Hoare won the Men’s Wanamaker Mile in an Australian-record 3:50:83.

“I had the fitness and that kind of showed (going) into this race,’ Hoare said. “I was confident that I can run fast and had the ability to have pace.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

USPTO pilots a program to trim patent pendency, and ease things for certain applicants

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Congress wants to overhaul FISMA. Agencies are already measuring security differently

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up