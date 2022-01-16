PGA Tour Sony Open Scores

Sunday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu, Hawaii Purse: $7.5 Million Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 Final Round x-won on first hole…

Sunday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu, Hawaii Purse: $7.5 Million Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 Final Round x-won on first hole of playoff.

x-Hideki Matsuyama (500), $1,350,000 66-65-63-63_257

Russell Henley (300), $817,500 62-63-67-65_257

Kevin Kisner (163), $442,500 68-64-65-64_261

Seamus Power (163), $442,500 63-68-65-65_261

Michael Thompson (105), $289,688 63-67-69-63_262

Lucas Glover (105), $289,688 67-66-64-65_262

Keith Mitchell (83), $227,813 67-68-65-63_263

Russell Knox (83), $227,813 67-67-64-65_263

Matt Kuchar (83), $227,813 64-65-67-67_263

Adam Svensson (83), $227,813 64-67-65-67_263

Corey Conners (70), $189,375 64-67-69-64_264

Ryan Palmer (58), $148,875 64-68-68-65_265

Keegan Bradley (58), $148,875 69-65-66-65_265

Hayden Buckley (58), $148,875 67-66-67-65_265

Satoshi Kodaira (58), $148,875 71-64-65-65_265

Haotong Li (0), $148,875 63-65-68-69_265

Vince Whaley (49), $114,375 66-67-69-64_266

Jason Kokrak (49), $114,375 64-68-67-67_266

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (49), $114,375 65-69-65-67_266

Joseph Bramlett (39), $79,018 68-66-69-64_267

Erik van Rooyen (39), $79,018 66-68-69-64_267

Ryan Armour (39), $79,018 71-63-68-65_267

Dylan Wu (39), $79,018 65-66-70-66_267

Davis Riley (39), $79,018 65-66-69-67_267

Kramer Hickok (39), $79,018 66-69-65-67_267

Kevin Na (39), $79,018 61-71-67-68_267

Maverick McNealy (27), $49,250 65-67-70-66_268

Chris Kirk (27), $49,250 66-65-71-66_268

Kyle Stanley (27), $49,250 66-67-69-66_268

Wesley Bryan (27), $49,250 67-65-69-67_268

Andrew Putnam (27), $49,250 68-67-66-67_268

Luke Donald (27), $49,250 68-65-67-68_268

Talor Gooch (27), $49,250 67-66-66-69_268

Ben Kohles (27), $49,250 68-67-64-69_268

Cam Davis (27), $49,250 66-66-66-70_268

Charles Howell III (18), $35,700 69-63-71-66_269

Marc Leishman (18), $35,700 67-68-68-66_269

Billy Horschel (18), $35,700 65-67-70-67_269

Stewart Cink (18), $35,700 68-63-70-68_269

Brandt Snedeker (18), $35,700 66-65-68-70_269

Keita Nakajima 67-64-72-67_270

Sepp Straka (12), $27,375 66-67-73-65_271

Jim Furyk (12), $27,375 62-72-72-65_271

J.T. Poston (12), $27,375 64-69-72-66_271

Vaughn Taylor (12), $27,375 65-70-69-67_271

Patton Kizzire (12), $27,375 63-68-72-68_271

Greyson Sigg (12), $27,375 67-66-68-70_271

Denny McCarthy (8), $19,639 71-64-71-66_272

Paul Barjon (8), $19,639 66-68-71-67_272

Hudson Swafford (8), $19,639 68-67-70-67_272

Brian Harman (8), $19,639 67-68-69-68_272

K.H. Lee (8), $19,639 69-66-69-68_272

Brendon Todd (8), $19,639 67-66-70-69_272

Sahith Theegala (8), $19,639 65-69-69-69_272

Kevin Chappell (6), $17,400 63-72-70-68_273

Henrik Norlander (6), $17,400 68-67-70-68_273

Brett Drewitt (6), $17,400 68-67-69-69_273

Si Woo Kim (6), $17,400 68-66-69-70_273

Jim Knous (6), $17,400 68-67-68-70_273

Harris English (6), $17,400 66-67-69-71_273

Webb Simpson (5), $16,800 67-68-71-69_275

Kevin Tway (5), $16,800 66-67-71-71_275

Sam Ryder (4), $16,575 68-67-72-69_276

Justin Lower (4), $16,425 67-67-74-69_277

Jimmy Walker (4), $16,275 69-66-71-72_278

