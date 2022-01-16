PGA Tour Sony Open Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Waialae Country Club
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|Purse: $7.5 Million
|Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
|Final Round
|x-won on first hole of playoff.
x-Hideki Matsuyama (500), $1,350,000 66-65-63-63_257 -23
Russell Henley (300), $817,500 62-63-67-65_257 -23
Kevin Kisner (163), $442,500 68-64-65-64_261 -19
Seamus Power (163), $442,500 63-68-65-65_261 -19
Michael Thompson (105), $289,688 63-67-69-63_262 -18
Lucas Glover (105), $289,688 67-66-64-65_262 -18
Keith Mitchell (83), $227,813 67-68-65-63_263 -17
Russell Knox (83), $227,813 67-67-64-65_263 -17
Matt Kuchar (83), $227,813 64-65-67-67_263 -17
Adam Svensson (83), $227,813 64-67-65-67_263 -17
Corey Conners (70), $189,375 64-67-69-64_264 -16
Ryan Palmer (58), $148,875 64-68-68-65_265 -15
Keegan Bradley (58), $148,875 69-65-66-65_265 -15
Hayden Buckley (58), $148,875 67-66-67-65_265 -15
Satoshi Kodaira (58), $148,875 71-64-65-65_265 -15
Haotong Li (0), $148,875 63-65-68-69_265 -15
Vince Whaley (49), $114,375 66-67-69-64_266 -14
Jason Kokrak (49), $114,375 64-68-67-67_266 -14
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (49), $114,375 65-69-65-67_266 -14
Joseph Bramlett (39), $79,018 68-66-69-64_267 -13
Erik van Rooyen (39), $79,018 66-68-69-64_267 -13
Ryan Armour (39), $79,018 71-63-68-65_267 -13
Dylan Wu (39), $79,018 65-66-70-66_267 -13
Davis Riley (39), $79,018 65-66-69-67_267 -13
Kramer Hickok (39), $79,018 66-69-65-67_267 -13
Kevin Na (39), $79,018 61-71-67-68_267 -13
Maverick McNealy (27), $49,250 65-67-70-66_268 -12
Chris Kirk (27), $49,250 66-65-71-66_268 -12
Kyle Stanley (27), $49,250 66-67-69-66_268 -12
Wesley Bryan (27), $49,250 67-65-69-67_268 -12
Andrew Putnam (27), $49,250 68-67-66-67_268 -12
Luke Donald (27), $49,250 68-65-67-68_268 -12
Talor Gooch (27), $49,250 67-66-66-69_268 -12
Ben Kohles (27), $49,250 68-67-64-69_268 -12
Cam Davis (27), $49,250 66-66-66-70_268 -12
Charles Howell III (18), $35,700 69-63-71-66_269 -11
Marc Leishman (18), $35,700 67-68-68-66_269 -11
Billy Horschel (18), $35,700 65-67-70-67_269 -11
Stewart Cink (18), $35,700 68-63-70-68_269 -11
Brandt Snedeker (18), $35,700 66-65-68-70_269 -11
Keita Nakajima 67-64-72-67_270 -10
Sepp Straka (12), $27,375 66-67-73-65_271 -9
Jim Furyk (12), $27,375 62-72-72-65_271 -9
J.T. Poston (12), $27,375 64-69-72-66_271 -9
Vaughn Taylor (12), $27,375 65-70-69-67_271 -9
Patton Kizzire (12), $27,375 63-68-72-68_271 -9
Greyson Sigg (12), $27,375 67-66-68-70_271 -9
Denny McCarthy (8), $19,639 71-64-71-66_272 -8
Paul Barjon (8), $19,639 66-68-71-67_272 -8
Hudson Swafford (8), $19,639 68-67-70-67_272 -8
Brian Harman (8), $19,639 67-68-69-68_272 -8
K.H. Lee (8), $19,639 69-66-69-68_272 -8
Brendon Todd (8), $19,639 67-66-70-69_272 -8
Sahith Theegala (8), $19,639 65-69-69-69_272 -8
Kevin Chappell (6), $17,400 63-72-70-68_273 -7
Henrik Norlander (6), $17,400 68-67-70-68_273 -7
Brett Drewitt (6), $17,400 68-67-69-69_273 -7
Si Woo Kim (6), $17,400 68-66-69-70_273 -7
Jim Knous (6), $17,400 68-67-68-70_273 -7
Harris English (6), $17,400 66-67-69-71_273 -7
Webb Simpson (5), $16,800 67-68-71-69_275 -5
Kevin Tway (5), $16,800 66-67-71-71_275 -5
Sam Ryder (4), $16,575 68-67-72-69_276 -4
Justin Lower (4), $16,425 67-67-74-69_277 -3
Jimmy Walker (4), $16,275 69-66-71-72_278 -2
