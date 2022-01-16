PGA Tour Sony Open Par Scores

Sunday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu, Hawaii Purse: $7.5 Million Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 Final Round x-won on first hole…

Sunday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu, Hawaii Purse: $7.5 Million Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 Final Round x-won on first hole of playoff.

x-Hideki Matsuyama (500), $1,350,000 66-65-63-63_257 -23

Russell Henley (300), $817,500 62-63-67-65_257 -23

Kevin Kisner (163), $442,500 68-64-65-64_261 -19

Seamus Power (163), $442,500 63-68-65-65_261 -19

Michael Thompson (105), $289,688 63-67-69-63_262 -18

Lucas Glover (105), $289,688 67-66-64-65_262 -18

Keith Mitchell (83), $227,813 67-68-65-63_263 -17

Russell Knox (83), $227,813 67-67-64-65_263 -17

Matt Kuchar (83), $227,813 64-65-67-67_263 -17

Adam Svensson (83), $227,813 64-67-65-67_263 -17

Corey Conners (70), $189,375 64-67-69-64_264 -16

Ryan Palmer (58), $148,875 64-68-68-65_265 -15

Keegan Bradley (58), $148,875 69-65-66-65_265 -15

Hayden Buckley (58), $148,875 67-66-67-65_265 -15

Satoshi Kodaira (58), $148,875 71-64-65-65_265 -15

Haotong Li (0), $148,875 63-65-68-69_265 -15

Vince Whaley (49), $114,375 66-67-69-64_266 -14

Jason Kokrak (49), $114,375 64-68-67-67_266 -14

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (49), $114,375 65-69-65-67_266 -14

Joseph Bramlett (39), $79,018 68-66-69-64_267 -13

Erik van Rooyen (39), $79,018 66-68-69-64_267 -13

Ryan Armour (39), $79,018 71-63-68-65_267 -13

Dylan Wu (39), $79,018 65-66-70-66_267 -13

Davis Riley (39), $79,018 65-66-69-67_267 -13

Kramer Hickok (39), $79,018 66-69-65-67_267 -13

Kevin Na (39), $79,018 61-71-67-68_267 -13

Maverick McNealy (27), $49,250 65-67-70-66_268 -12

Chris Kirk (27), $49,250 66-65-71-66_268 -12

Kyle Stanley (27), $49,250 66-67-69-66_268 -12

Wesley Bryan (27), $49,250 67-65-69-67_268 -12

Andrew Putnam (27), $49,250 68-67-66-67_268 -12

Luke Donald (27), $49,250 68-65-67-68_268 -12

Talor Gooch (27), $49,250 67-66-66-69_268 -12

Ben Kohles (27), $49,250 68-67-64-69_268 -12

Cam Davis (27), $49,250 66-66-66-70_268 -12

Charles Howell III (18), $35,700 69-63-71-66_269 -11

Marc Leishman (18), $35,700 67-68-68-66_269 -11

Billy Horschel (18), $35,700 65-67-70-67_269 -11

Stewart Cink (18), $35,700 68-63-70-68_269 -11

Brandt Snedeker (18), $35,700 66-65-68-70_269 -11

Keita Nakajima 67-64-72-67_270 -10

Sepp Straka (12), $27,375 66-67-73-65_271 -9

Jim Furyk (12), $27,375 62-72-72-65_271 -9

J.T. Poston (12), $27,375 64-69-72-66_271 -9

Vaughn Taylor (12), $27,375 65-70-69-67_271 -9

Patton Kizzire (12), $27,375 63-68-72-68_271 -9

Greyson Sigg (12), $27,375 67-66-68-70_271 -9

Denny McCarthy (8), $19,639 71-64-71-66_272 -8

Paul Barjon (8), $19,639 66-68-71-67_272 -8

Hudson Swafford (8), $19,639 68-67-70-67_272 -8

Brian Harman (8), $19,639 67-68-69-68_272 -8

K.H. Lee (8), $19,639 69-66-69-68_272 -8

Brendon Todd (8), $19,639 67-66-70-69_272 -8

Sahith Theegala (8), $19,639 65-69-69-69_272 -8

Kevin Chappell (6), $17,400 63-72-70-68_273 -7

Henrik Norlander (6), $17,400 68-67-70-68_273 -7

Brett Drewitt (6), $17,400 68-67-69-69_273 -7

Si Woo Kim (6), $17,400 68-66-69-70_273 -7

Jim Knous (6), $17,400 68-67-68-70_273 -7

Harris English (6), $17,400 66-67-69-71_273 -7

Webb Simpson (5), $16,800 67-68-71-69_275 -5

Kevin Tway (5), $16,800 66-67-71-71_275 -5

Sam Ryder (4), $16,575 68-67-72-69_276 -4

Justin Lower (4), $16,425 67-67-74-69_277 -3

Jimmy Walker (4), $16,275 69-66-71-72_278 -2

