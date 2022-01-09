PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

Sunday At Kapalua Plantation Golf Course Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii Purse: $8.2 Million Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73 Final Round Cameron Smith…

Cameron Smith (500), $1,476,000 65-64-64-65_258

Jon Rahm (300), $810,000 66-66-61-66_259

Matt Jones (190), $515,000 70-67-62-61_260

Patrick Cantlay (135), $400,000 66-67-66-67_266

Collin Morikawa (100), $286,000 68-70-67-62_267

Justin Thomas (100), $286,000 74-67-61-65_267

Daniel Berger (100), $286,000 66-66-66-69_267

Kevin Kisner (83), $217,500 69-68-66-65_268

Sungjae Im (83), $217,500 67-67-65-69_268

Cam Davis (73), $188,000 69-68-66-66_269

Marc Leishman (73), $188,000 69-67-65-68_269

Xander Schauffele (65), $170,000 69-67-68-66_270

Kevin Na (59), $155,000 67-68-68-68_271

Hideki Matsuyama (59), $155,000 69-65-68-69_271

Seamus Power (52), $132,500 71-65-69-67_272

Talor Gooch (52), $132,500 68-70-67-67_272

Patrick Reed (52), $132,500 74-64-66-68_272

Max Homa (52), $132,500 72-67-65-68_272

Tony Finau (46), $123,000 70-69-69-65_273

Sam Burns (46), $123,000 72-64-68-69_273

Jordan Spieth (42), $119,000 71-69-68-66_274

Stewart Cink (42), $119,000 69-67-67-71_274

Billy Horschel (38), $115,500 72-67-70-66_275

Si Woo Kim (38), $115,500 71-65-69-70_275

Erik van Rooyen (34), $113,000 67-70-70-69_276

Garrick Higgo (34), $113,000 68-69-69-70_276

Bryson DeChambeau (34), $113,000 69-68-67-72_276

Brooks Koepka (30), $110,500 68-68-72-69_277

Joel Dahmen (30), $110,500 68-69-69-71_277

Viktor Hovland (27), $108,000 69-69-73-67_278

Phil Mickelson (27), $108,000 71-69-70-68_278

Harris English (27), $108,000 73-70-68-67_278

Branden Grace (23), $105,500 69-69-74-67_279

K.H. Lee (23), $105,500 72-71-69-67_279

Lucas Glover (21), $103,500 74-69-70-69_282

Abraham Ancer (21), $103,500 72-69-71-70_282

Lucas Herbert (19), $102,000 69-73-68-74_284

Jason Kokrak (18), $101,000 72-70-72-71_285

