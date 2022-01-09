PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

|Sunday
|At Kapalua Plantation Golf Course
|Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
|Purse: $8.2 Million
|Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73
|Final Round
Cameron Smith (500), $1,476,000 65-64-64-65_258
Jon Rahm (300), $810,000 66-66-61-66_259
Matt Jones (190), $515,000 70-67-62-61_260
Patrick Cantlay (135), $400,000 66-67-66-67_266
Collin Morikawa (100), $286,000 68-70-67-62_267
Justin Thomas (100), $286,000 74-67-61-65_267
Daniel Berger (100), $286,000 66-66-66-69_267
Kevin Kisner (83), $217,500 69-68-66-65_268
Sungjae Im (83), $217,500 67-67-65-69_268
Cam Davis (73), $188,000 69-68-66-66_269
Marc Leishman (73), $188,000 69-67-65-68_269
Xander Schauffele (65), $170,000 69-67-68-66_270
Kevin Na (59), $155,000 67-68-68-68_271
Hideki Matsuyama (59), $155,000 69-65-68-69_271
Seamus Power (52), $132,500 71-65-69-67_272
Talor Gooch (52), $132,500 68-70-67-67_272
Patrick Reed (52), $132,500 74-64-66-68_272
Max Homa (52), $132,500 72-67-65-68_272
Tony Finau (46), $123,000 70-69-69-65_273
Sam Burns (46), $123,000 72-64-68-69_273
Jordan Spieth (42), $119,000 71-69-68-66_274
Stewart Cink (42), $119,000 69-67-67-71_274
Billy Horschel (38), $115,500 72-67-70-66_275
Si Woo Kim (38), $115,500 71-65-69-70_275
Erik van Rooyen (34), $113,000 67-70-70-69_276
Garrick Higgo (34), $113,000 68-69-69-70_276
Bryson DeChambeau (34), $113,000 69-68-67-72_276
Brooks Koepka (30), $110,500 68-68-72-69_277
Joel Dahmen (30), $110,500 68-69-69-71_277
Viktor Hovland (27), $108,000 69-69-73-67_278
Phil Mickelson (27), $108,000 71-69-70-68_278
Harris English (27), $108,000 73-70-68-67_278
Branden Grace (23), $105,500 69-69-74-67_279
K.H. Lee (23), $105,500 72-71-69-67_279
Lucas Glover (21), $103,500 74-69-70-69_282
Abraham Ancer (21), $103,500 72-69-71-70_282
Lucas Herbert (19), $102,000 69-73-68-74_284
Jason Kokrak (18), $101,000 72-70-72-71_285
