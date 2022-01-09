CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Sentry Tournament…

PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 9:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Sunday
At Kapalua Plantation Golf Course
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Purse: $8.2 Million
Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73
Final Round

Cameron Smith (500), $1,476,000 65-64-64-65_258

Jon Rahm (300), $810,000 66-66-61-66_259

Matt Jones (190), $515,000 70-67-62-61_260

Patrick Cantlay (135), $400,000 66-67-66-67_266

Collin Morikawa (100), $286,000 68-70-67-62_267

Justin Thomas (100), $286,000 74-67-61-65_267

Daniel Berger (100), $286,000 66-66-66-69_267

Kevin Kisner (83), $217,500 69-68-66-65_268

Sungjae Im (83), $217,500 67-67-65-69_268

Cam Davis (73), $188,000 69-68-66-66_269

Marc Leishman (73), $188,000 69-67-65-68_269

Xander Schauffele (65), $170,000 69-67-68-66_270

Kevin Na (59), $155,000 67-68-68-68_271

Hideki Matsuyama (59), $155,000 69-65-68-69_271

Seamus Power (52), $132,500 71-65-69-67_272

Talor Gooch (52), $132,500 68-70-67-67_272

Patrick Reed (52), $132,500 74-64-66-68_272

Max Homa (52), $132,500 72-67-65-68_272

Tony Finau (46), $123,000 70-69-69-65_273

Sam Burns (46), $123,000 72-64-68-69_273

Jordan Spieth (42), $119,000 71-69-68-66_274

Stewart Cink (42), $119,000 69-67-67-71_274

Billy Horschel (38), $115,500 72-67-70-66_275

Si Woo Kim (38), $115,500 71-65-69-70_275

Erik van Rooyen (34), $113,000 67-70-70-69_276

Garrick Higgo (34), $113,000 68-69-69-70_276

Bryson DeChambeau (34), $113,000 69-68-67-72_276

Brooks Koepka (30), $110,500 68-68-72-69_277

Joel Dahmen (30), $110,500 68-69-69-71_277

Viktor Hovland (27), $108,000 69-69-73-67_278

Phil Mickelson (27), $108,000 71-69-70-68_278

Harris English (27), $108,000 73-70-68-67_278

Branden Grace (23), $105,500 69-69-74-67_279

K.H. Lee (23), $105,500 72-71-69-67_279

Lucas Glover (21), $103,500 74-69-70-69_282

Abraham Ancer (21), $103,500 72-69-71-70_282

Lucas Herbert (19), $102,000 69-73-68-74_284

Jason Kokrak (18), $101,000 72-70-72-71_285

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up