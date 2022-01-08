PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Kapalua Plantation Golf Course
|Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
|Purse: $8.2 Million
|Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73
|Third Round
Cameron Smith 65-64-64_193 -26
Jon Rahm 66-66-61_193 -26
Daniel Berger 66-66-66_198 -21
Matt Jones 70-67-62_199 -20
Sungjae Im 67-67-65_199 -20
Patrick Cantlay 66-67-66_199 -20
Marc Leishman 69-67-65_201 -18
Justin Thomas 74-67-61_202 -17
Hideki Matsuyama 69-65-68_202 -17
Cam Davis 69-68-66_203 -16
Kevin Kisner 69-68-66_203 -16
Stewart Cink 69-67-67_203 -16
Kevin Na 67-68-68_203 -16
Max Homa 72-67-65_204 -15
Patrick Reed 74-64-66_204 -15
Bryson DeChambeau 69-68-67_204 -15
Xander Schauffele 69-67-68_204 -15
Sam Burns 72-64-68_204 -15
Talor Gooch 68-70-67_205 -14
Collin Morikawa 68-70-67_205 -14
Seamus Power 71-65-69_205 -14
Si Woo Kim 71-65-69_205 -14
Joel Dahmen 68-69-69_206 -13
Garrick Higgo 68-69-69_206 -13
Erik van Rooyen 67-70-70_207 -12
Jordan Spieth 71-69-68_208 -11
Tony Finau 70-69-69_208 -11
Brooks Koepka 68-68-72_208 -11
Billy Horschel 72-67-70_209 -10
Lucas Herbert 69-73-68_210 -9
Phil Mickelson 71-69-70_210 -9
Harris English 73-70-68_211 -8
Viktor Hovland 69-69-73_211 -8
K.H. Lee 72-71-69_212 -7
Abraham Ancer 72-69-71_212 -7
Branden Grace 69-69-74_212 -7
Lucas Glover 74-69-70_213 -6
Jason Kokrak 72-70-72_214 -5
