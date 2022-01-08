CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Sentry Tournament…

PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 10:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At Kapalua Plantation Golf Course
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Purse: $8.2 Million
Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73
Third Round

Cameron Smith 65-64-64_193 -26

Jon Rahm 66-66-61_193 -26

Daniel Berger 66-66-66_198 -21

Matt Jones 70-67-62_199 -20

Sungjae Im 67-67-65_199 -20

Patrick Cantlay 66-67-66_199 -20

Marc Leishman 69-67-65_201 -18

Justin Thomas 74-67-61_202 -17

Hideki Matsuyama 69-65-68_202 -17

Cam Davis 69-68-66_203 -16

Kevin Kisner 69-68-66_203 -16

Stewart Cink 69-67-67_203 -16

Kevin Na 67-68-68_203 -16

Max Homa 72-67-65_204 -15

Patrick Reed 74-64-66_204 -15

Bryson DeChambeau 69-68-67_204 -15

Xander Schauffele 69-67-68_204 -15

Sam Burns 72-64-68_204 -15

Talor Gooch 68-70-67_205 -14

Collin Morikawa 68-70-67_205 -14

Seamus Power 71-65-69_205 -14

Si Woo Kim 71-65-69_205 -14

Joel Dahmen 68-69-69_206 -13

Garrick Higgo 68-69-69_206 -13

Erik van Rooyen 67-70-70_207 -12

Jordan Spieth 71-69-68_208 -11

Tony Finau 70-69-69_208 -11

Brooks Koepka 68-68-72_208 -11

Billy Horschel 72-67-70_209 -10

Lucas Herbert 69-73-68_210  -9

Phil Mickelson 71-69-70_210  -9

Harris English 73-70-68_211  -8

Viktor Hovland 69-69-73_211  -8

K.H. Lee 72-71-69_212  -7

Abraham Ancer 72-69-71_212  -7

Branden Grace 69-69-74_212  -7

Lucas Glover 74-69-70_213  -6

Jason Kokrak 72-70-72_214  -5

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up