PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions Par Scores

Saturday At Kapalua Plantation Golf Course Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii Purse: $8.2 Million Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73 Third Round

Cameron Smith 65-64-64_193 -26

Jon Rahm 66-66-61_193 -26

Daniel Berger 66-66-66_198 -21

Matt Jones 70-67-62_199 -20

Sungjae Im 67-67-65_199 -20

Patrick Cantlay 66-67-66_199 -20

Marc Leishman 69-67-65_201 -18

Justin Thomas 74-67-61_202 -17

Hideki Matsuyama 69-65-68_202 -17

Cam Davis 69-68-66_203 -16

Kevin Kisner 69-68-66_203 -16

Stewart Cink 69-67-67_203 -16

Kevin Na 67-68-68_203 -16

Max Homa 72-67-65_204 -15

Patrick Reed 74-64-66_204 -15

Bryson DeChambeau 69-68-67_204 -15

Xander Schauffele 69-67-68_204 -15

Sam Burns 72-64-68_204 -15

Talor Gooch 68-70-67_205 -14

Collin Morikawa 68-70-67_205 -14

Seamus Power 71-65-69_205 -14

Si Woo Kim 71-65-69_205 -14

Joel Dahmen 68-69-69_206 -13

Garrick Higgo 68-69-69_206 -13

Erik van Rooyen 67-70-70_207 -12

Jordan Spieth 71-69-68_208 -11

Tony Finau 70-69-69_208 -11

Brooks Koepka 68-68-72_208 -11

Billy Horschel 72-67-70_209 -10

Lucas Herbert 69-73-68_210 -9

Phil Mickelson 71-69-70_210 -9

Harris English 73-70-68_211 -8

Viktor Hovland 69-69-73_211 -8

K.H. Lee 72-71-69_212 -7

Abraham Ancer 72-69-71_212 -7

Branden Grace 69-69-74_212 -7

Lucas Glover 74-69-70_213 -6

Jason Kokrak 72-70-72_214 -5

