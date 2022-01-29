PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Scores

Saturday At Torrey Pines (North & South) San Diego, Calif. Purse: $8.4 Million North Course Yardage: 7,258; Par: 72 South…

Saturday At Torrey Pines (North & South) San Diego, Calif. Purse: $8.4 Million North Course Yardage: 7,258; Par: 72 South Course Yardage: 7,765; Par: 72 Final Round x-won on the first playoff hole

x-Luke List (500), $1,512,000 67-68-72-66_273

Will Zalatoris (300), $915,600 69-68-65-71_273

Jon Rahm (145), $445,200 66-65-72-71_274

Cameron Tringale (145), $445,200 67-65-72-70_274

Jason Day (145), $445,200 70-65-67-72_274

Joaquin Niemann (86), $265,020 69-68-71-67_275

Justin Rose (86), $265,020 67-71-69-68_275

Pat Perez (86), $265,020 72-68-67-68_275

Sungjae Im (86), $265,020 70-66-68-71_275

Aaron Rai (86), $265,020 67-68-68-72_275

Austin Smotherman (61), $180,180 67-71-72-66_276

Michael Thompson (61), $180,180 64-73-70-69_276

Taylor Montgomery (0), $180,180 72-64-71-69_276

Si Woo Kim (61), $180,180 71-64-70-71_276

Billy Horschel (61), $180,180 63-73-69-71_276

Marc Leishman (50), $132,300 71-67-69-70_277

Sepp Straka (50), $132,300 73-66-67-71_277

Taylor Pendrith (50), $132,300 67-71-68-71_277

Ryan Palmer (50), $132,300 67-69-69-72_277

Talor Gooch (41), $95,508 73-66-72-67_278

Scottie Scheffler (41), $95,508 70-67-70-71_278

Daniel Berger (41), $95,508 67-72-68-71_278

Cameron Young (41), $95,508 67-74-64-73_278

Justin Thomas (41), $95,508 68-63-73-74_278

Doc Redman (33), $65,940 74-63-72-70_279

Sahith Theegala (33), $65,940 67-68-73-71_279

Mito Pereira (33), $65,940 69-69-70-71_279

Peter Malnati (33), $65,940 67-66-73-73_279

Dustin Johnson (33), $65,940 68-69-69-73_279

Nick Taylor (26), $53,760 73-65-71-71_280

Hideki Matsuyama (26), $53,760 72-67-73-68_280

Lanto Griffin (26), $53,760 73-68-74-65_280

Maverick McNealy (26), $53,760 67-71-67-75_280

Doug Ghim (20), $43,764 66-73-71-71_281

J.J. Spaun (20), $43,764 73-66-71-71_281

Xander Schauffele (20), $43,764 68-72-69-72_281

Matthew NeSmith (20), $43,764 68-71-69-73_281

Greyson Sigg (20), $43,764 72-68-72-69_281

Alex Noren (14), $33,180 70-69-71-72_282

Kevin Streelman (14), $33,180 70-71-69-72_282

Gary Woodland (14), $33,180 72-68-69-73_282

Jhonattan Vegas (14), $33,180 71-69-71-71_282

Sebastián Muñoz (14), $33,180 74-65-70-73_282

Chad Ramey (14), $33,180 71-67-73-71_282

Bill Haas (14), $33,180 67-69-70-76_282

Patrick Reed (8), $22,008 72-66-72-73_283

Cameron Champ (8), $22,008 75-65-70-73_283

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (8), $22,008 69-69-72-73_283

Kevin Tway (8), $22,008 65-74-72-72_283

Jimmy Walker (8), $22,008 69-70-69-75_283

Martin Laird (8), $22,008 67-74-70-72_283

Hank Lebioda (8), $22,008 74-67-72-70_283

Anirban Lahiri (8), $22,008 71-70-72-70_283

Kevin Chappell (8), $22,008 73-68-73-69_283

Scott Stallings (8), $22,008 69-72-76-66_283

Cam Davis (5), $19,152 68-72-71-73_284

Robert Streb (5), $19,152 67-73-68-76_284

Alex Smalley (5), $19,152 73-62-76-73_284

Wyndham Clark (5), $19,152 69-72-72-71_284

Adam Schenk (5), $19,152 69-62-75-78_284

David Lipsky (5), $19,152 68-73-74-69_284

Patrick Rodgers (5), $18,480 71-69-71-74_285

Francesco Molinari (5), $18,480 66-72-73-74_285

Matthew Wolff (4), $18,228 71-70-71-74_286

Keegan Bradley (4), $17,976 70-70-71-76_287

Adam Long (4), $17,976 72-69-73-73_287

Joseph Bramlett (3), $17,556 73-66-71-78_288

Camilo Villegas (3), $17,556 70-69-73-76_288

Curtis Thompson (3), $17,556 70-71-72-75_288

Rory Sabbatini (3), $16,968 71-68-73-77_289

Chez Reavie (3), $16,968 70-70-73-76_289

Carlos Ortiz (3), $16,968 72-69-75-73_289

Andrew Novak (3), $16,968 71-70-77-71_289

Bronson Burgoon (3), $16,464 70-70-74-76_290

Seung-Yul Noh (3), $16,464 73-68-74-75_290

Scott Piercy (2), $16,212 72-66-76-78_292

Michael Gligic (2), $16,044 67-74-75-77_293

C.T. Pan (2), $15,876 67-72-77-79_295

Adam Svensson (2), $15,708 72-69-79-78_298

