PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Scores

|Wednesday
|At Torrey Pines (North & South)
|San Diego, Calif.
|Purse: $8.4 Million
|North Course
|Yardage: 7,258; Par: 72
|South Course
|Yardage: 7,765; Par: 72
|First Round
Billy Horschel 31-32_63
Michael Thompson 31-33_64
Stephan Jaeger 32-33_65
Kevin Tway 32-33_65
Rickie Fowler 33-33_66
Doug Ghim 33-33_66
Francesco Molinari 32-34_66
Jon Rahm 33-33_66
Luke List 33-34_67
Aaron Wise 34-33_67
Robert Streb 33-34_67
Dylan Frittelli 33-34_67
C.T. Pan 32-35_67
Sam Burns 34-33_67
Martin Laird 34-33_67
Daniel Berger 35-32_67
Bill Haas 34-33_67
Sahith Theegala 35-32_67
Nick Hardy 34-33_67
Michael Gligic 34-33_67
Cameron Young 34-33_67
Peter Malnati 34-33_67
Maverick McNealy 33-34_67
Justin Rose 34-33_67
Ryan Palmer 35-32_67
Tony Finau 32-35_67
Cameron Tringale 33-34_67
Aaron Rai 36-31_67
Taylor Pendrith 33-34_67
Austin Smotherman 34-33_67
Matthew NeSmith 36-32_68
Cam Davis 32-36_68
Max Homa 36-32_68
Justin Thomas 31-37_68
Dustin Johnson 32-36_68
Xander Schauffele 36-32_68
David Lipsky 34-34_68
Chesson Hadley 34-35_69
Will Zalatoris 33-36_69
Wyndham Clark 31-38_69
Scott Stallings 33-36_69
Brian Stuard 34-35_69
Joaquin Niemann 34-35_69
Mark Hubbard 36-33_69
Tom Hoge 35-34_69
Mito Pereira 34-35_69
Ben Kohles 34-35_69
Seth Reeves 35-34_69
Adam Schenk 33-36_69
Jimmy Walker 32-37_69
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-34_69
Jonathan Byrd 34-35_69
Bronson Burgoon 35-35_70
Kevin Streelman 36-34_70
Mackenzie Hughes 37-33_70
Camilo Villegas 36-34_70
Jason Day 34-36_70
Sungjae Im 36-34_70
Brooks Koepka 34-36_70
Chez Reavie 33-37_70
Jordan Spieth 36-34_70
Bryson DeChambeau 36-34_70
Brandon Wu 34-36_70
Dylan Wu 34-36_70
Alex Noren 33-37_70
Trey Mullinax 35-35_70
Brandon Hagy 35-35_70
Jonas Blixt 36-34_70
Patton Kizzire 34-36_70
Scottie Scheffler 35-35_70
Brandt Snedeker 36-34_70
Hudson Swafford 34-36_70
Keegan Bradley 34-36_70
Davis Riley 35-35_70
Curtis Thompson 35-35_70
Peter Uihlein 35-36_71
Si Woo Kim 34-37_71
Marc Leishman 35-36_71
Jim Herman 35-36_71
Matthew Wolff 34-37_71
Andrew Novak 37-34_71
Brent Grant 36-35_71
Kevin Yu 35-36_71
Rory Sabbatini 35-36_71
Emiliano Grillo 33-38_71
Patrick Rodgers 37-34_71
Jhonattan Vegas 34-37_71
Anirban Lahiri 36-35_71
Scott Gutschewski 37-34_71
Matt Jones 34-37_71
Hayden Buckley 33-38_71
Austin Eckroat 38-33_71
Chad Ramey 34-37_71
Brett Drewitt 35-36_71
Dawie van der Walt 36-35_71
Pat Perez 34-38_72
Brice Garnett 33-39_72
Jim Knous 34-38_72
Scott Piercy 34-38_72
Austin Cook 35-37_72
Hideki Matsuyama 37-35_72
Patrick Reed 36-36_72
Gary Woodland 36-36_72
Carlos Ortiz 33-39_72
James Hahn 35-37_72
Adam Svensson 35-37_72
Kamaiu Johnson 35-37_72
Taylor Montgomery 36-36_72
Greyson Sigg 35-37_72
Adam Long 35-37_72
Kurt Kitayama 35-37_72
David Skinns 36-36_72
J.J. Spaun 36-37_73
Joseph Bramlett 36-37_73
Seung-Yul Noh 35-38_73
Sepp Straka 36-37_73
Adam Hadwin 36-37_73
Nick Taylor 37-36_73
Talor Gooch 35-38_73
Jared Wolfe 35-38_73
Jason Dufner 36-37_73
Beau Hossler 36-37_73
Kevin Chappell 36-37_73
Lanto Griffin 38-35_73
Alex Smalley 37-36_73
Joel Dahmen 38-36_74
Keith Mitchell 36-38_74
Max McGreevy 36-38_74
Henrik Norlander 35-39_74
Doc Redman 36-38_74
Harry Higgs 38-36_74
Hank Lebioda 37-37_74
Nick Watney 36-38_74
Sebastián Muñoz 36-38_74
Sung Kang 36-38_74
J.T. Poston 37-38_75
Corey Conners 37-38_75
Justin Lower 40-35_75
Cameron Champ 36-39_75
Taylor Moore 36-39_75
Phil Mickelson 35-41_76
Lee Hodges 35-41_76
Danny Lee 39-37_76
Michael Block 40-36_76
Ryan Alford 38-39_77
Paul Barjon 40-37_77
Richy Werenski 38-39_77
Martin Trainer 38-39_77
Tyler McCumber 37-40_77
Vince Whaley 37-40_77
Jared du Toit 41-36_77
Maxwell Sear 37-42_79
Sam Ryder 38-42_80
Kyle Stanley 39-41_80
Callum Tarren 38-42_80
Joshua Creel 38-43_81
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.