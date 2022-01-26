CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Scores

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 9:26 PM

Wednesday
At Torrey Pines (North & South)
San Diego, Calif.
Purse: $8.4 Million
North Course
Yardage: 7,258; Par: 72
South Course
Yardage: 7,765; Par: 72
First Round

Billy Horschel 31-32_63

Michael Thompson 31-33_64

Stephan Jaeger 32-33_65

Kevin Tway 32-33_65

Rickie Fowler 33-33_66

Doug Ghim 33-33_66

Francesco Molinari 32-34_66

Jon Rahm 33-33_66

Luke List 33-34_67

Aaron Wise 34-33_67

Robert Streb 33-34_67

Dylan Frittelli 33-34_67

C.T. Pan 32-35_67

Sam Burns 34-33_67

Martin Laird 34-33_67

Daniel Berger 35-32_67

Bill Haas 34-33_67

Sahith Theegala 35-32_67

Nick Hardy 34-33_67

Michael Gligic 34-33_67

Cameron Young 34-33_67

Peter Malnati 34-33_67

Maverick McNealy 33-34_67

Justin Rose 34-33_67

Ryan Palmer 35-32_67

Tony Finau 32-35_67

Cameron Tringale 33-34_67

Aaron Rai 36-31_67

Taylor Pendrith 33-34_67

Austin Smotherman 34-33_67

Matthew NeSmith 36-32_68

Cam Davis 32-36_68

Max Homa 36-32_68

Justin Thomas 31-37_68

Dustin Johnson 32-36_68

Xander Schauffele 36-32_68

David Lipsky 34-34_68

Chesson Hadley 34-35_69

Will Zalatoris 33-36_69

Wyndham Clark 31-38_69

Scott Stallings 33-36_69

Brian Stuard 34-35_69

Joaquin Niemann 34-35_69

Mark Hubbard 36-33_69

Tom Hoge 35-34_69

Mito Pereira 34-35_69

Ben Kohles 34-35_69

Seth Reeves 35-34_69

Adam Schenk 33-36_69

Jimmy Walker 32-37_69

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-34_69

Jonathan Byrd 34-35_69

Bronson Burgoon 35-35_70

Kevin Streelman 36-34_70

Mackenzie Hughes 37-33_70

Camilo Villegas 36-34_70

Jason Day 34-36_70

Sungjae Im 36-34_70

Brooks Koepka 34-36_70

Chez Reavie 33-37_70

Jordan Spieth 36-34_70

Bryson DeChambeau 36-34_70

Brandon Wu 34-36_70

Dylan Wu 34-36_70

Alex Noren 33-37_70

Trey Mullinax 35-35_70

Brandon Hagy 35-35_70

Jonas Blixt 36-34_70

Patton Kizzire 34-36_70

Scottie Scheffler 35-35_70

Brandt Snedeker 36-34_70

Hudson Swafford 34-36_70

Keegan Bradley 34-36_70

Davis Riley 35-35_70

Curtis Thompson 35-35_70

Peter Uihlein 35-36_71

Si Woo Kim 34-37_71

Marc Leishman 35-36_71

Jim Herman 35-36_71

Matthew Wolff 34-37_71

Andrew Novak 37-34_71

Brent Grant 36-35_71

Kevin Yu 35-36_71

Rory Sabbatini 35-36_71

Emiliano Grillo 33-38_71

Patrick Rodgers 37-34_71

Jhonattan Vegas 34-37_71

Anirban Lahiri 36-35_71

Scott Gutschewski 37-34_71

Matt Jones 34-37_71

Hayden Buckley 33-38_71

Austin Eckroat 38-33_71

Chad Ramey 34-37_71

Brett Drewitt 35-36_71

Dawie van der Walt 36-35_71

Pat Perez 34-38_72

Brice Garnett 33-39_72

Jim Knous 34-38_72

Scott Piercy 34-38_72

Austin Cook 35-37_72

Hideki Matsuyama 37-35_72

Patrick Reed 36-36_72

Gary Woodland 36-36_72

Carlos Ortiz 33-39_72

James Hahn 35-37_72

Adam Svensson 35-37_72

Kamaiu Johnson 35-37_72

Taylor Montgomery 36-36_72

Greyson Sigg 35-37_72

Adam Long 35-37_72

Kurt Kitayama 35-37_72

David Skinns 36-36_72

J.J. Spaun 36-37_73

Joseph Bramlett 36-37_73

Seung-Yul Noh 35-38_73

Sepp Straka 36-37_73

Adam Hadwin 36-37_73

Nick Taylor 37-36_73

Talor Gooch 35-38_73

Jared Wolfe 35-38_73

Jason Dufner 36-37_73

Beau Hossler 36-37_73

Kevin Chappell 36-37_73

Lanto Griffin 38-35_73

Alex Smalley 37-36_73

Joel Dahmen 38-36_74

Keith Mitchell 36-38_74

Max McGreevy 36-38_74

Henrik Norlander 35-39_74

Doc Redman 36-38_74

Harry Higgs 38-36_74

Hank Lebioda 37-37_74

Nick Watney 36-38_74

Sebastián Muñoz 36-38_74

Sung Kang 36-38_74

J.T. Poston 37-38_75

Corey Conners 37-38_75

Justin Lower 40-35_75

Cameron Champ 36-39_75

Taylor Moore 36-39_75

Phil Mickelson 35-41_76

Lee Hodges 35-41_76

Danny Lee 39-37_76

Michael Block 40-36_76

Ryan Alford 38-39_77

Paul Barjon 40-37_77

Richy Werenski 38-39_77

Martin Trainer 38-39_77

Tyler McCumber 37-40_77

Vince Whaley 37-40_77

Jared du Toit 41-36_77

Maxwell Sear 37-42_79

Sam Ryder 38-42_80

Kyle Stanley 39-41_80

Callum Tarren 38-42_80

Joshua Creel 38-43_81

