PGA Tour American Express Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 7:50 PM

Sunday
At La Quinta Country Club/PGA West
La Quinta, Calif.
Purse: $7.6 Million
Yardage: 7,060; Par: 72
PGA West-Stadium Course
Yardage: 7,147; Par: 72
PGA West-Nicklaus Tournament Course
Yardage: 7,181; Par: 72
Final Round

Hudson Swafford (500), $1,368,000 70-65-66-64_265  -23

Tom Hoge (300), $828,400 65-66-68-68_267  -21

Brian Harman (145), $402,800 67-70-67-64_268  -20

Lanto Griffin (145), $402,800 67-65-69-67_268  -20

Lee Hodges (145), $402,800 62-72-64-70_268  -20

Will Zalatoris (92), $256,500 71-61-70-67_269  -19

Denny McCarthy (92), $256,500 67-67-68-67_269  -19

Francesco Molinari (92), $256,500 67-67-67-68_269  -19

Patrick Cantlay (80), $222,300 62-68-72-68_270  -18

Paul Barjon (75), $207,100 66-67-65-73_271  -17

Sungjae Im (68), $184,300 69-67-70-66_272  -16

Si Woo Kim (68), $184,300 68-68-69-67_272  -16

Wyndham Clark (60), $161,500 65-69-69-70_273  -15

Andrew Putnam (50), $119,700 70-66-70-68_274  -14

Russell Henley (50), $119,700 67-70-70-67_274  -14

Zach Johnson (50), $119,700 67-66-72-69_274  -14

Brandt Snedeker (50), $119,700 65-69-71-69_274  -14

Roger Sloan (50), $119,700 66-67-71-70_274  -14

David Lipsky (50), $119,700 67-68-69-70_274  -14

Jon Rahm (50), $119,700 66-70-67-71_274  -14

Seamus Power (50), $119,700 65-69-66-74_274  -14

Patton Kizzire (39), $79,420 67-67-71-70_275  -13

Luke List (39), $79,420 70-70-66-69_275  -13

Harold Varner III (39), $79,420 68-66-67-74_275  -13

Alex Smalley (30), $55,955 67-70-69-70_276  -12

J.T. Poston (30), $55,955 69-69-69-69_276  -12

Charles Howell III (30), $55,955 69-68-68-71_276  -12

Greyson Sigg (30), $55,955 65-67-73-71_276  -12

Adam Hadwin (30), $55,955 68-72-68-68_276  -12

Scottie Scheffler (30), $55,955 69-70-70-67_276  -12

J.J. Spaun (30), $55,955 75-67-67-67_276  -12

Stephen Stallings Jr. (0), $55,955 69-67-73-67_276  -12

Camilo Villegas (20), $39,683 69-68-70-70_277  -11

Jared Wolfe (20), $39,683 70-65-72-70_277  -11

Justin Rose (20), $39,683 68-73-67-69_277  -11

Lucas Glover (20), $39,683 66-69-69-73_277  -11

Joseph Bramlett (20), $39,683 65-67-72-73_277  -11

Sahith Theegala (20), $39,683 72-62-68-75_277  -11

Nick Taylor (20), $39,683 69-69-71-68_277  -11

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (12), $27,014 66-72-68-72_278  -10

Patrick Rodgers (12), $27,014 70-68-69-71_278  -10

Abraham Ancer (12), $27,014 67-71-70-70_278  -10

Graeme McDowell (12), $27,014 66-69-73-70_278  -10

Jason Dufner (12), $27,014 70-67-71-70_278  -10

Vince Whaley (12), $27,014 70-64-74-70_278  -10

Tony Finau (12), $27,014 72-70-67-69_278  -10

Cameron Young (12), $27,014 64-68-69-77_278  -10

Harry Higgs (12), $27,014 66-68-67-77_278  -10

Sam Ryder (8), $18,949 65-68-73-73_279   -9

Sepp Straka (8), $18,949 67-69-72-71_279   -9

Adam Svensson (8), $18,949 69-67-68-75_279   -9

Hank Lebioda (8), $18,949 68-69-71-71_279   -9

Jason Day (8), $18,949 67-75-67-70_279   -9

Bronson Burgoon (8), $18,949 66-70-73-70_279   -9

Michael Gligic (6), $17,632 68-68-72-72_280   -8

Kevin Chappell (6), $17,632 67-69-72-72_280   -8

Martin Trainer (6), $17,632 66-71-68-75_280   -8

Patrick Reed (6), $17,632 71-70-68-71_280   -8

Aaron Rai (5), $17,024 67-67-72-75_281   -7

Doug Ghim (5), $17,024 67-68-73-73_281   -7

Davis Riley (5), $17,024 66-69-68-78_281   -7

Trey Mullinax (5), $17,024 70-68-71-72_281   -7

K.H. Lee (4), $16,492 64-71-71-76_282   -6

Henrik Norlander (4), $16,492 69-67-73-73_282   -6

Emiliano Grillo (4), $16,492 71-65-73-73_282   -6

Anirban Lahiri (4), $16,188 69-67-72-75_283   -5

Nick Hardy (3), $15,884 68-71-68-77_284   -4

Taylor Moore (3), $15,884 66-70-72-76_284   -4

Seung-Yul Noh (3), $15,884 68-71-70-75_284   -4

Brice Garnett (3), $15,580 68-71-69-77_285   -3

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

