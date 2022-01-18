CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Perfect Game will add softball to baseball scouting camps

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 11:11 AM

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Perfect Game, which sets up youth baseball scouting camps, is expanding into softball.

The company, founded in 1995, said Tuesday that it had hired former Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea as an adviser for on-field programming and athlete recognition and Olympic gold medal winner Jennie Finch as educational ambassador to Destinee Martinez, its national director of softball operations.

Perfect Game’s softball program will host tournaments, combines and mentoring sessions for softball players and will establish on-line storage of performance data and video highlights. The company says about 1,600 players who participated in its baseball programs have reached the major leagues.

Perfect Game charges $74.99, $249.99 and $599.99 annually for baseball participation, depending on level. The company did not say what it will charge for softball.

