Penguins win 10th straight, rip Flyers 6-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins won 10 straight games for the sixth time in franchise history, getting two goals each from Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel to beat the depleted Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Thursday night.

The Penguins won the second game of a back-to-back and haven’t lost since Dec. 1 against Edmonton. The Penguins won five games during the streak on the road and can at least think about the team record of 17 straight set over March-April 1993. The Penguins also won 15 straight games in March 2013 and have winning streaks of 12, 11 and 10 games, all since 1999.

The Penguins played a Flyers team ravaged with injuries and even more players in the COVID-19 protocol. The Flyers had six players in the protocol, including top-point scorer and team captain Claude Giroux, defenseman Ivan Provorov and forward Travis Konecny.

Cam Atkinson scored his 14th goal of the season for the Flyers in the second period and Oskar Lindblom scored a power-play goal in the third. Carter Hart stopped 26 shots.

WILD 3, BRUINS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored in his fourth straight game, Matt Boldy got a goal in his NHL debut and Minnesota snapped a five-game skid with a win over Boston.

Boldy, who played at Boston College last season and grew up about 20 miles southwest of Boston in Millis, Massachusetts, put Minnesota up 3-1 with a goal 12:26 into the second period, and the Wild hung on for heir first win since Dec. 9, over the San Jose Sharks. The Wild had five games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols since that victory.

Nico Sturm also scored for Minnesota and Kaapo Kahkonen had 36 saves.

Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, whose three-game winning streak was halted. Jeremy Swayman finished with 27 saves.

LIGHTNING 4, FLAMES 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two nifty assists in his return from a lengthy injury during Tampa Bay’s three-goal third period in the Lightning’s 4-1 victory over Calgary.

Corey Perry, Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn scored to help Tampa Bay (23-8-5, 51 points) become the first NHL team to reach 50 points for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves, losing his shutout bid when Dillon Dube scored with 4:06 left.

Flames backup goalie Dan Vladar stopped 29 shots in his first game since Dec. 7. Johnny Gaudreau had his 11-game road points streak (nine goals, 18 points) end.

DEVILS 3, BLUE JACKETS 1

NEWARK (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, MacKenzie Blackwood made 31 saves and New Jersey beat Columbus for its fourth win in five games.

The teams will complete the home-and-home series Saturday night in Columbus.

Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists, and Tomas Tatar also scored for New Jersey. The Devils played without key forwards Yegor Sharangovich, Pavel Zacha and Andreas Johnsson because of COVID-19 protocol.

Max Dimi scored for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets lost their third straight, failing to score on four power-play chances.

SHARKS 3, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Adin Hill made 37 saves, Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and San Jose ended a two-game skid.

Matt Neito and Timo Meier also scored for San Jose, playing the third game of a four-game trip.

Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres, who fell to 2-8-4 in their last 14 games. Buffalo has lost six straight at home. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 18 shots.

