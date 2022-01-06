NCAA updates guidelines to follow CDC recommendations

The NCAA has updated its recommended pandemic-related protocols for winter sports athletes and teams to follow the latest federal guidelines.…

The NCAA has updated its recommended pandemic-related protocols for winter sports athletes and teams to follow the latest federal guidelines.

Anyone will be considered fully vaccinated within two months of receiving a Johnson & Johnson single dose, within five months of completing both Pfizer doses or within six months of completing the Moderna doses. Under the guidelines released Thursday, anyone beyond those timeframes will have needed to receive a booster to be considered fully vaccinated.

The NCAA is also recommending five days of quarantine after a positive test, which falls in line with recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The NCAA’s membership do not have to follow the guidance, but many have already taken similar steps when it comes to quarantine and isolation protocols. A growing number of schools are looking at a return to online classes and mandatory boosters for students and staff; Michigan and other schools are also requiring proof of vaccination for fans who hope to attend games or other big events.

