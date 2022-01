NCAA 2022 FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, November 27 UIW 35, SFA 28, OT UT Martin 32, Missouri St. 31 Holy…

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 27

UIW 35, SFA 28, OT

UT Martin 32, Missouri St. 31

Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10

South Dakota St. 56, UC Davis 24

Southern Ill. 22, South Dakota 10

Kennesaw St. 48, Davidson 21

Eastern Wash. 19, UNI 9

Southeastern La. 38, Florida A&M 14

Second Round

Friday, December 3

Villanova 21, Holy Cross 16

Montana 57, Eastern Wash. 41

Saturday, December 4

Sam Houston 49, UIW 42

Montana St. 26, UT Martin 7

South Dakota St. 24, Sacramento St. 19

North Dakota St. 38, Southern Ill. 7

ETSU 32, Kennesaw St. 31

James Madison 59, Southeastern La. 20

Quarterfinals

Friday, December 10

James Madison 28, Montana 6

Saturday, December 11

Montana St. 42, Sam Houston 19

South Dakota St. 35, Villanova 21

North Dakota St. 27, ETSU 3

Semifinals

Friday, December 17

North Dakota St. 20, James Madison 14

Saturday, December 18

Montana St. 31, South Dakota St. 17

Championship

Saturday, January 8

North Dakota St. 38, Montana St. 10

