Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carvers Bay 50, Hemingway 42

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 65, St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic 10

Dreher 53, Irmo 51

First Baptist 85, Ashley Hall 27

John Paul II 53, Thomas Heyward Academy 20

Latta 60, Lee Central 50

Myrtle Beach 46, West Florence 36

Rock Hill 76, Ridge View 16

South Florence 52, Darlington 45

South Pointe 68, Indian Land 39

Spring Valley 61, Blythewood 23

St. John’s Christian Academy 48, Clarendon Hall Academy 23

Westwood 80, Lugoff-Elgin 10

