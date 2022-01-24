Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carvers Bay 50, Hemingway 42
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 65, St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic 10
Dreher 53, Irmo 51
First Baptist 85, Ashley Hall 27
John Paul II 53, Thomas Heyward Academy 20
Latta 60, Lee Central 50
Myrtle Beach 46, West Florence 36
Rock Hill 76, Ridge View 16
South Florence 52, Darlington 45
South Pointe 68, Indian Land 39
Spring Valley 61, Blythewood 23
St. John’s Christian Academy 48, Clarendon Hall Academy 23
Westwood 80, Lugoff-Elgin 10
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.