CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Home » Sports » Monday's Scores

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 10:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carvers Bay 50, Hemingway 42

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 65, St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic 10

Dreher 53, Irmo 51

First Baptist 85, Ashley Hall 27

John Paul II 53, Thomas Heyward Academy 20

Latta 60, Lee Central 50

Myrtle Beach 46, West Florence 36

Rock Hill 76, Ridge View 16

South Florence 52, Darlington 45

South Pointe 68, Indian Land 39

Spring Valley 61, Blythewood 23

St. John’s Christian Academy 48, Clarendon Hall Academy 23

Westwood 80, Lugoff-Elgin 10

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

Digital identity makes some headway at agencies

UPDATED: OMB looks to improve user experience under zero trust strategy

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up