Midfielder Samuel Shashoua switches to US from England

Samuel Shashoua, a 22-year-old midfielder on Spain’s Tenerife, was approved or a change of affiliation to the United States from England by FIFA on Monday.

Shashoua was born in London to an American father and played for Tottenham’s academy.

He was loaned to second-tier Baleares in September 2018 and then was sold to Tenerife. He debuted for the second-tier team in September 2020 and scored three league goals that season. He has five goals in 22 league matches this season.

Shashoua played for England at the 2016 Under-17 European Championship.

