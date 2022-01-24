CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Home » Sports » Midfielder Samuel Shashoua switches…

Midfielder Samuel Shashoua switches to US from England

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 11:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Samuel Shashoua, a 22-year-old midfielder on Spain’s Tenerife, was approved or a change of affiliation to the United States from England by FIFA on Monday.

Shashoua was born in London to an American father and played for Tottenham’s academy.

He was loaned to second-tier Baleares in September 2018 and then was sold to Tenerife. He debuted for the second-tier team in September 2020 and scored three league goals that season. He has five goals in 22 league matches this season.

Shashoua played for England at the 2016 Under-17 European Championship.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

Digital identity makes some headway at agencies

UPDATED: OMB looks to improve user experience under zero trust strategy

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up