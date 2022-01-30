CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
MATCHDAY: Holder PSG faces Nice for place in French Cup QFs

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 12:03 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

FRANCE

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain is at home to Nice and will play for the last spot in the quarterfinals of the French Cup. Dominant PSG is aiming to win the trophy for a record-extending 15th time and to reach its eighth straight final. But three-time Cup winner Nice is second behind PSG in the league and coach Christophe Galtier will be confident of an upset. Last season he guided Lille to the French title and the win against the odds included a victory at PSG. The best two forwards so far this season will be on opposing sides: PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Nice’s Amine Gouiri. While Mbappe has 19 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, Gouri has also done well in a smaller team with 10 goals and 7 assists overall.

