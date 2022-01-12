CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Sports » Lukas Reichel set for…

Lukas Reichel set for NHL debut with Chicago Blackhawks

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Top prospect Lukas Reichel is slated for his NHL debut when the Chicago Blackhawks host Montreal on Thursday night.

Reichel, 19, was added to Chicago’s taxi squad Wednesday after he was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. Interim coach Derek King said he plans to put the young forward in the lineup against the Canadiens.

“Our game plan was to let him get as many games as he can down in Rockford and then eventually bring him up for a couple games and then see how he does and see what we have here and see where he’s at,” King said, “and then mostly likely be right back down to Rockford to finish and play some more hockey games.”

Chicago also removed defenseman Erik Gustafsson and goaltender Kevin Lankinen from COVID-19 protocol. Defenseman Nicolas Beaudin was assigned to the taxi squad, and forwards Kurtis Gabriel, Mike Hardman and Josiah Slavin and goaltenders Cale Morris and Arvid Soderblom were reassigned to Rockford.

Reichel was selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 NHL draft. He has 11 goals and nine assists in 20 games with the IceHogs.

Reichel, a Nurnberg, Germany, native, was named AHL player of the week on Monday. He had four goals and four assists over his last four games with Rockford.

“He’s played well down there,” King said. “He’s obviously one of our highly skilled prospects coming up. … Here, this is a chance to do it right by him and I think the process is going to be key and I think it’s doing well.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

Pentagon says full-year CR would cut its 2022 spending by more than $20B

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up