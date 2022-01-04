CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » Lukaku back in training…

Lukaku back in training at Chelsea, sorry for outburst

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 8:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Romelu Lukaku has been reintegrated to the Chelsea squad after being dropped for an English Premier League game for expressing his unhappiness at the club in a TV interview, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday.

The Belgium striker could return to the team for Wednesday’s first-leg game against Tottenham in the English League Cup semifinals.

“He apologized and is back in the squad for today’s training,” Tuchel said.

In an interview aired by broadcaster Sky in Italy, Lukaku said he was “not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he had issues with Tuchel’s style of play.

Tuchel reacted by leaving Lukaku, Chelsea’s record signing, out of the 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

“We have had enough time to clear the air and move on,” Tuchel said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

CMMC, cybersecurity, acquisition initiatives made the federal IT community take notice

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up