CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC preps for anti-mandate rally | Omicron surge undermines hospital care | Fairfax Co. parents on end of school mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » Sports » Leicester throws away lead…

Leicester throws away lead again to draw 1-1 with Brighton

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 12:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Danny Welbeck recovered a point for Brighton as Leicester threw away another lead.

The striker’s downward header from Neal Maupay’s cross beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel via the post in the 82nd minute to seal a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Graham Potter’s side have scored after the 80th minute in five of their last nine games to snatch points, this time canceling out Patson Daka’s close-range goal from a minute into the second half.

Host Leicester narrowly avoided another complete collapse.

Days after conceding two stoppage-time goals to lose 3-2 to Tottenham, Leicester needed Youri Tielemans to clear off the line from Dan Burn and Schmeichel to save from Leandro Trossard to protect the draw.

It dented Leicester’s lingering European hopes while a point will embolden the Seagulls, who remain four points above the 10th-place Foxes.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up