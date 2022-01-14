WEATHER ALERT: Blustery conditions, potential refreeze possible in DC area | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Kellyn Acosta acquired by Los Angeles FC from Colorado

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 3:14 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. national team midfielder Kellyn Acosta was acquired by Los Angeles FC from Colorado on Friday for $1.1 million.

Los Angeles used General Allocation Money to get Acosta. MLS teams can use the fund to sign players or to allocate to salaries to get under the salary cap.

“This narrative is sad. CO pushed me out,” Acosta wrote on Twitter. “They had an offer for me on the table from abroad and ongoing interests and opted to trade me.”

Colorado will receive $550,000 each in 2022 and 2023, and the Rapids could receive up to $400,000 based on performance. Colorado also would receive a percentage of any future transfer fees for a move within or outside Major League Soccer.

“Regardless of the matter, I enjoyed my time in CO and was with a great group of players and staff,” Acosta wrote. “We achieved things most wouldn’t believe. Wishing them the best moving forward.”

The 26-year-old from Plano, Texas, has two goals in 45 international appearances, including a team-high 21 appearances in 2021. He started 19 of 21 matches for the Rapids last year.

He made his MLS debut with Dallas in 2013 and joined Colorado for the 2018 season. He has 16 MLS goals in 196 regular-season matches.

