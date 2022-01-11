CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine passport proposal in Montgomery Co. | Prince George's Co. updates COVID-19 school guidelines | DC to implement test-to-stay | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Sports » Ivory Coast goalkeeper to…

Ivory Coast goalkeeper to miss African Cup with doping ban

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 11:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ZURICH (AP) — Ivory Coast will be without goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo for the African Cup of Nations after he was provisionally suspended by FIFA for doping.

The governing body of soccer confirmed Gbohouo’s suspension on Tuesday, a day before Ivory Coast plays its opening game of the tournament against Equatorial Guinea.

FIFA didn’t give any more details about the ban, saying it couldn’t comment further because “proceedings are ongoing.”

Gbohouo, who plays for Ethiopian team Wolkite Ketema, started for Ivory Coast in its most recent World Cup qualifiers in October and November. He was one of four goalkeepers selected in the squad for the African Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DISA to industry: Resellers, system integrators need not apply to provide cloud services

What exactly is today's status of the vaccine mandate in the federal space?

Despite ‘extraordinary’ federal response, Log4J will haunt agencies for months to come

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up