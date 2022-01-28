CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Islanders game against Kraken postponed due to storm

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 8:59 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Seattle Kraken at New York Islanders game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to an impending snow storm in the New York area.

A state of emergency was called by New York governor Kathy Hochul on Friday, and the game was rescheduled for Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

The Islanders are in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division and trail Boston by 15 points for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. The expansion Kraken are last in the Pacific Division and ahead of only Arizona in the Western Conference — 14 points out of a wild card spot.

