Honduran midfielder Bryan Acosta signs with Colorado

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 9:48 PM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Honduran midfielder Bryan Acosta agreed Wednesday to a two-year deal with the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer.

The 28-year-old was selected in last month’s MLS re-entry draft. He spent the previous three seasons with Dallas, scoring two regular-season goals.

Acosta also has played for Honduras’ Real España (2013-17) and Spain’s Tenerife (2017-19). He has two goals in 51 appearances with the Catrachos.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

