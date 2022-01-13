CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Gio Reyna still sidelined, will miss Friday’s Dortmund match

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 1:30 PM

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna won’t dress for Friday’s Bundesliga match against Freiberg, decreasing his chance of making the roster for upcoming U.S. World Cup qualifiers.

Dortmund coach Marco Rose said Thursday that the match was too soon for the 19-year old, who has not played in any games since injuring his right hamstring during the Americans’ opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2.

Dortmund’s German Cup third-round match at St. Pauli on Tuesday is the last before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his roster for the Americans’ next three qualifiers, which start with a Jan. 27 game against El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio.

