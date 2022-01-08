CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » Sports » Georgetown's Dante Polvara agrees…

Georgetown’s Dante Polvara agrees to deal with Aberdeen

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 10:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Midfielder Dante Polvara agreed to a 2 1/2-year contract with Aberdeen of the Scottish Premier League on Saturday, one day after winning the Hermann Trophy as the top player in men’s college soccer.

The 21-year-old junior at Georgetown is a graduate of the academy of Major League Soccer’s New York City team. His deal is subject obtaining a visa.

“Dante is a fantastic emerging talent,” Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass said in a statement. “He chose to go through the college pathway after emerging from the New York City academy alongside Gio Reyna of Borussia Dortmund and Joe Scally of Borussia Monchengladbach.”

Polvara is from Pleasantville, New York. He had seven goals and six assists in 22 games for the Hoyas.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up