Gambia into quarterfinals in 1st African Cup appearance

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 1:26 PM

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Gambia upset Guinea 1-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations on Monday in a game that saw both teams have a player sent off in the final few minutes.

Musa Barrow gave Gambia the lead with a smoothly taken goal in the 71st minute and the tournament debutant held on to extend its surprising run in Cameroon.

Gambia wasn’t expected to qualify from its group, let alone reach the last eight.

Gambia had Yusupha Njie sent off in the 87th minute for elbowing an opponent as they went up for a header, but Egyptian referee Amin Omar also gave Guinea’s Ibrahima Conté a second yellow in injury time.

Guinea was playing without regular captain Naby Keita, who was suspended after picking up two yellow cards in the group stage.

Guinea did have a clear chance to equalize late on when it hit the post, then the crossbar and had a goal-bound shot blocked in quick succession.

Gambia’s quarterfinal opponent will be either host Cameroon or fellow debutant Comoros. They play later Monday in the last 16 in Yaounde.

