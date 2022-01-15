GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 66, McLoughlin 10
Bandon 47, Eddyville 38
Barlow 78, David Douglas 26
Beaverton 49, Southridge 15
Benson 52, West Linn 42
Burns 52, Umatilla 19
Cascade 46, Stayton 30
Churchill 41, Thurston 21
Clackamas 76, Sandy 21
Clatskanie 52, Taft 45, OT
Colton 47, Culver 38
Corbett 49, Astoria 46
Country Christian 66, Grand View Christian 25
Crater 62, North Bend 20
Douglas 44, St. Mary’s 23
Enterprise 39, Weston-McEwen 29
Faith Bible 60, Nestucca 50
Gervais 48, Western Christian High School 35
Harrisburg 51, Caldera 20
Henley 42, Hidden Valley 36
Heppner 48, Pilot Rock 37
Horizon Christian Hood River 34, Sherman 30
Ione/Arlington 31, Trout Lake, Wash. 30
Irrigon 36, Liberty Christian, Wash. 28
Jesuit 61, Westview 48
Jordan Valley 38, Crane 34
Junction City 57, Elmira 16
Klamath 51, North Valley 33
La Grande 52, Ontario 18
Lakeridge 50, Lake Oswego 16
Lost River 34, Illinois Valley 27
Marist 44, Siuslaw 10
Marshfield 53, Cottage Grove 31
Mazama 46, Phoenix 35
Mountainside 82, Aloha 22
New Hope Christian 30, Powers 27
Newberg 58, Liberty 53
North Medford 65, South Eugene 48
Pacific 35, Riddle 15
Philomath 50, Woodburn 29
Powder Valley 41, Elgin 21
Rainier 34, Tillamook 27
Ridgeview 48, Pendleton 36
Salem Academy 68, Sheridan 24
Santiam Christian 45, Amity 38
Seaside 42, North Marion 39
South Medford 51, Woodside, Calif. 45
South Wasco County 45, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 25
Sprague 88, South Salem 68
Stanfield 38, Grant Union 25
Sutherlin 65, South Umpqua 20
Sweet Home 51, Sisters 46
Umpqua Valley Christian 40, Days Creek 29
Willamina 51, Warrenton 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bend vs. McKay, ccd.
Cascade Christian vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.
Catlin Gabel vs. Oregon Episcopal, ccd.
Creswell vs. Scio, ccd.
Damascus Christian vs. Life Christian, ccd.
Dufur vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.
Eagle Point vs. Willamette, ppd.
Franklin vs. Jefferson PDX, ccd.
Grant vs. Roosevelt, ccd.
Griswold vs. Joseph, ccd.
Jewell vs. C.S. Lewis, ccd.
Lyle-Wishram, Wash. vs. Condon, ccd.
McNary vs. West Salem, ccd.
Pine Eagle vs. Imbler, ccd.
St. Mary’s Academy vs. Oregon City, ccd.
Trinity Lutheran vs. Prospect, ccd.
Wells vs. McDaniel, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.