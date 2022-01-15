GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Baker 66, McLoughlin 10 Bandon 47, Eddyville 38 Barlow 78, David Douglas 26 Beaverton 49, Southridge 15…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 66, McLoughlin 10

Bandon 47, Eddyville 38

Barlow 78, David Douglas 26

Beaverton 49, Southridge 15

Benson 52, West Linn 42

Burns 52, Umatilla 19

Cascade 46, Stayton 30

Churchill 41, Thurston 21

Clackamas 76, Sandy 21

Clatskanie 52, Taft 45, OT

Colton 47, Culver 38

Corbett 49, Astoria 46

Country Christian 66, Grand View Christian 25

Crater 62, North Bend 20

Douglas 44, St. Mary’s 23

Enterprise 39, Weston-McEwen 29

Faith Bible 60, Nestucca 50

Gervais 48, Western Christian High School 35

Harrisburg 51, Caldera 20

Henley 42, Hidden Valley 36

Heppner 48, Pilot Rock 37

Horizon Christian Hood River 34, Sherman 30

Ione/Arlington 31, Trout Lake, Wash. 30

Irrigon 36, Liberty Christian, Wash. 28

Jesuit 61, Westview 48

Jordan Valley 38, Crane 34

Junction City 57, Elmira 16

Klamath 51, North Valley 33

La Grande 52, Ontario 18

Lakeridge 50, Lake Oswego 16

Lost River 34, Illinois Valley 27

Marist 44, Siuslaw 10

Marshfield 53, Cottage Grove 31

Mazama 46, Phoenix 35

Mountainside 82, Aloha 22

New Hope Christian 30, Powers 27

Newberg 58, Liberty 53

North Medford 65, South Eugene 48

Pacific 35, Riddle 15

Philomath 50, Woodburn 29

Powder Valley 41, Elgin 21

Rainier 34, Tillamook 27

Ridgeview 48, Pendleton 36

Salem Academy 68, Sheridan 24

Santiam Christian 45, Amity 38

Seaside 42, North Marion 39

South Medford 51, Woodside, Calif. 45

South Wasco County 45, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 25

Sprague 88, South Salem 68

Stanfield 38, Grant Union 25

Sutherlin 65, South Umpqua 20

Sweet Home 51, Sisters 46

Umpqua Valley Christian 40, Days Creek 29

Willamina 51, Warrenton 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bend vs. McKay, ccd.

Cascade Christian vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.

Catlin Gabel vs. Oregon Episcopal, ccd.

Creswell vs. Scio, ccd.

Damascus Christian vs. Life Christian, ccd.

Dufur vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.

Eagle Point vs. Willamette, ppd.

Franklin vs. Jefferson PDX, ccd.

Grant vs. Roosevelt, ccd.

Griswold vs. Joseph, ccd.

Jewell vs. C.S. Lewis, ccd.

Lyle-Wishram, Wash. vs. Condon, ccd.

McNary vs. West Salem, ccd.

Pine Eagle vs. Imbler, ccd.

St. Mary’s Academy vs. Oregon City, ccd.

Trinity Lutheran vs. Prospect, ccd.

Wells vs. McDaniel, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.