CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Sports » Former Norwich manager Farke…

Former Norwich manager Farke heads to Russia for next job

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 6:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KRASNODAR, Russia (AP) — Former Norwich manager Daniel Farke is moving to southern Russia after signing up to coach Krasnodar.

It will be Farke’s first job since being fired by the struggling Premier League team in November.

Krasnodar said Farke signed a contract Thursday through the end of the 2023-24 season and will bring three assistants with him.

Krasnodar is in fifth place in the Russian league and is aiming to return to European competition next season after reaching the group stage of the Champions League in 2020 but missing out this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up