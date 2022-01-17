CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Home » Sports » FIFA Men's Coach of…

FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 2:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

2021 — Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea

2020 — Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool

2019 — Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool

2018 — Didiers Deschamps, France

2017 — Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid

2016 — Claudio Ranieri, Leicester City

2015 — Luis Enrique, Barcelona

2014 — Joachim Loew, Germany

2013 — Jupp Heynckes, Bayern Munich

2012 — Vicente del Bosque, Spain

2011 — Pep Guardiola, Barcelona

2010 — Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

VA launches automation pilot to process veteran disability claims faster

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up