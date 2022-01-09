CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Everton-Leicester the latest match called off in EPL

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 2:38 PM

LONDON (AP) — Leicester’s Premier League match at Everton on Tuesday has been postponed because of a lack of available players at Leicester, the Premier League said Sunday.

A mixture of coronavirus cases, injuries and players on duty at the African Cup of Nations tournament prompted Leicester to make a request to the league that the game be called off.

The league granted the request, saying Leicester does “not have the required number of players available.”

Nineteen matches have been postponed over the past month, causing a fixture backlog in England’s top division.

