CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » Eriksen eyes comeback from…

Eriksen eyes comeback from cardiac arrest, targets World Cup

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 2:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Christian Eriksen is targeting a comeback from his cardiac arrest to play for Denmark in the World Cup in November.

The 29-year-old Eriksen has not played since collapsing during Denmark’s opening match at the European Championship against Finland in June.

Unable to play in Italy due to being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, the playmaker’s contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last month.

“My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar,” Eriksen he told Danish broadcaster DR1 in an interviewed aired Tuesday. “That has been my mindset all along.”

Eriksen, who won the Serie A title last season, has resumed some training in recent weeks but is without a club.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Advice for contractors who want to gain a little more control over their fates

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Feds in D.C. operating under three-hour delay Tuesday after winter weather strikes region

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up