All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 32 18 8 5 1 42 104 94 Newfoundland 27 17 8 2 0 36 98 73 Maine 34 15 15 3 1 34 109 121 Trois-Rivieres 28 16 11 0 1 33 101 90 Adirondack 32 14 16 2 0 30 94 111 Worcester 33 14 17 1 1 30 108 122

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 39 21 12 3 3 48 133 101 Jacksonville 36 22 11 2 1 47 104 83 Atlanta 39 21 15 2 1 45 107 105 Orlando 37 20 15 2 0 42 111 118 Greenville 33 12 15 3 3 30 92 103 South Carolina 38 13 21 4 0 30 91 127 Norfolk 34 13 19 1 1 28 92 128

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 35 25 8 0 2 52 133 91 Cincinnati 38 21 16 1 0 43 129 115 Fort Wayne 36 19 13 4 0 42 118 104 Kalamazoo 36 20 16 0 0 40 126 127 Wheeling 37 19 17 1 0 39 126 125 Indy 38 17 17 2 2 38 130 127 Iowa 40 15 19 5 1 36 112 146

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 41 25 13 2 1 53 144 125 Rapid City 42 21 16 3 2 47 128 133 Idaho 39 22 16 0 1 45 122 94 Tulsa 37 21 15 0 1 43 115 108 Kansas City 39 18 20 1 0 37 121 138 Allen 35 15 15 4 1 35 116 131 Wichita 39 13 21 5 0 31 103 127

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 4, Utah 3

Tulsa 7, Rapid City 1

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Adirondack 2

Toledo 3, Indy 1

Greenville 4, Florida 3

Worcester 6, Maine 3

Atlanta 1, Jacksonville 0

Norfolk 6, South Carolina 4

Cincinnati 7, Wheeling 2

Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 2

Allen 3, Newfoundland 2

Rapid City 4, Tulsa 3

Idaho 4, Kansas City 1

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Newfoundland at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 5 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Utah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

