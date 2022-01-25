All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 31 17 8 5…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 31 17 8 5 1 40 99 92 Newfoundland 25 16 7 2 0 34 93 70 Maine 33 15 14 3 1 34 106 115 Trois-Rivieres 27 16 10 0 1 33 98 85 Adirondack 30 13 15 2 0 28 87 103 Worcester 32 13 17 1 1 28 102 119

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 35 22 10 2 1 47 104 82 Florida 37 20 11 3 3 46 125 95 Atlanta 38 20 15 2 1 43 106 105 Orlando 36 19 15 2 0 40 107 115 South Carolina 36 13 19 4 0 30 85 114 Greenville 31 10 15 3 3 26 81 98 Norfolk 33 12 19 1 1 26 86 124

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 34 24 8 0 2 50 130 90 Fort Wayne 36 19 13 4 0 42 118 104 Cincinnati 36 20 15 1 0 41 122 111 Kalamazoo 35 19 16 0 0 38 121 125 Indy 36 17 15 2 2 38 126 119 Wheeling 35 18 16 1 0 37 122 118 Iowa 38 14 18 5 1 34 105 138

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 39 25 12 1 1 52 139 116 Rapid City 39 19 15 3 2 43 120 121 Tulsa 35 20 14 0 1 41 105 103 Idaho 37 20 16 0 1 41 109 89 Kansas City 37 18 18 1 0 37 116 125 Allen 33 14 14 4 1 33 111 126 Wichita 38 13 20 5 0 31 103 124

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Newfoundland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Newfoundland at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

