CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 31 17 8 5 1 40 99 92
Newfoundland 25 16 7 2 0 34 93 70
Maine 33 15 14 3 1 34 106 115
Trois-Rivieres 27 16 10 0 1 33 98 85
Adirondack 30 13 15 2 0 28 87 103
Worcester 32 13 17 1 1 28 102 119

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 35 22 10 2 1 47 104 82
Florida 37 20 11 3 3 46 125 95
Atlanta 38 20 15 2 1 43 106 105
Orlando 36 19 15 2 0 40 107 115
South Carolina 36 13 19 4 0 30 85 114
Greenville 31 10 15 3 3 26 81 98
Norfolk 33 12 19 1 1 26 86 124

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 34 24 8 0 2 50 130 90
Fort Wayne 36 19 13 4 0 42 118 104
Cincinnati 36 20 15 1 0 41 122 111
Kalamazoo 35 19 16 0 0 38 121 125
Indy 36 17 15 2 2 38 126 119
Wheeling 35 18 16 1 0 37 122 118
Iowa 38 14 18 5 1 34 105 138

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 39 25 12 1 1 52 139 116
Rapid City 39 19 15 3 2 43 120 121
Tulsa 35 20 14 0 1 41 105 103
Idaho 37 20 16 0 1 41 109 89
Kansas City 37 18 18 1 0 37 116 125
Allen 33 14 14 4 1 33 111 126
Wichita 38 13 20 5 0 31 103 124

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Indy 4, Kalamazoo 3

Maine 4, Orlando 1

Trois-Rivieres 3, Reading 2

South Carolina 6, Jacksonville 3

Worcester 7, Adirondack 3

Utah 4, Allen 3

Iowa 2, Wheeling 1

Tulsa 5, Newfoundland 1

Wichita 5, Kansas City 4

Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 5

Rapid City 3, Idaho 1

Greenville at Norfolk, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Newfoundland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

Navy appeals court decision barring punishment for SEALs who refused vaccine

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up