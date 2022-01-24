All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 31 17 8 5…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 31 17 8 5 1 40 99 92 Newfoundland 25 16 7 2 0 34 93 70 Maine 33 15 14 3 1 34 106 115 Trois-Rivieres 27 16 10 0 1 33 98 85 Adirondack 30 13 15 2 0 28 87 103 Worcester 32 13 17 1 1 28 102 119

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 35 22 10 2 1 47 104 82 Florida 37 20 11 3 3 46 125 95 Atlanta 38 20 15 2 1 43 106 105 Orlando 36 19 15 2 0 40 107 115 South Carolina 36 13 19 4 0 30 85 114 Greenville 31 10 15 3 3 26 81 98 Norfolk 33 12 19 1 1 26 86 124

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 34 24 8 0 2 50 130 90 Fort Wayne 36 19 13 4 0 42 118 104 Cincinnati 36 20 15 1 0 41 122 111 Kalamazoo 35 19 16 0 0 38 121 125 Indy 36 17 15 2 2 38 126 119 Wheeling 35 18 16 1 0 37 122 118 Iowa 38 14 18 5 1 34 105 138

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 39 25 12 1 1 52 139 116 Rapid City 39 19 15 3 2 43 120 121 Tulsa 35 20 14 0 1 41 105 103 Idaho 37 20 16 0 1 41 109 89 Kansas City 37 18 18 1 0 37 116 125 Allen 33 14 14 4 1 33 111 126 Wichita 38 13 20 5 0 31 103 124

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Indy 4, Kalamazoo 3

Maine 4, Orlando 1

Trois-Rivieres 3, Reading 2

South Carolina 6, Jacksonville 3

Worcester 7, Adirondack 3

Utah 4, Allen 3

Iowa 2, Wheeling 1

Tulsa 5, Newfoundland 1

Wichita 5, Kansas City 4

Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 5

Rapid City 3, Idaho 1

Greenville at Norfolk, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Newfoundland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.