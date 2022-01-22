All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|29
|16
|8
|4
|1
|37
|95
|88
|Newfoundland
|23
|16
|5
|2
|0
|34
|90
|61
|Trois-Rivieres
|25
|15
|9
|0
|1
|31
|94
|81
|Maine
|31
|13
|14
|3
|1
|30
|99
|113
|Adirondack
|28
|13
|13
|2
|0
|28
|82
|93
|Worcester
|30
|11
|17
|1
|1
|24
|92
|114
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|33
|21
|9
|2
|1
|45
|100
|76
|Florida
|36
|19
|11
|3
|3
|44
|122
|93
|Atlanta
|37
|20
|14
|2
|1
|43
|104
|102
|Orlando
|34
|19
|13
|2
|0
|40
|105
|108
|South Carolina
|34
|12
|19
|3
|0
|27
|79
|110
|Greenville
|31
|10
|15
|3
|3
|26
|81
|98
|Norfolk
|33
|12
|19
|1
|1
|26
|86
|124
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|33
|23
|8
|0
|2
|48
|124
|85
|Cincinnati
|35
|20
|14
|1
|0
|41
|122
|107
|Fort Wayne
|34
|18
|12
|4
|0
|40
|109
|98
|Kalamazoo
|33
|19
|14
|0
|0
|38
|115
|116
|Wheeling
|33
|18
|14
|1
|0
|37
|119
|112
|Indy
|34
|15
|15
|2
|2
|34
|117
|113
|Iowa
|36
|12
|18
|5
|1
|30
|99
|135
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|37
|23
|12
|1
|1
|48
|130
|111
|Rapid City
|37
|18
|14
|3
|2
|41
|116
|116
|Idaho
|35
|19
|15
|0
|1
|39
|104
|85
|Tulsa
|33
|18
|14
|0
|1
|37
|98
|102
|Kansas City
|35
|17
|17
|1
|0
|35
|108
|118
|Allen
|31
|14
|12
|4
|1
|33
|106
|117
|Wichita
|36
|12
|19
|5
|0
|29
|98
|118
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Indy 3, Cincinnati 1
Jacksonville 2, South Carolina 1
Reading 5, Adirondack 2
Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 3
Wheeling 6, Kalamazoo 2
Orlando 6, Maine 2
Toledo 4, Iowa 3
Atlanta 5, Florida 3
Newfoundland 9, Kansas City 4
Tulsa 3, Wichita 2
Rapid City 5, Idaho 2
Utah 6, Allen 4
Greenville at Norfolk, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Maine, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Newfoundland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Greenville at Norfolk, 1 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Maine, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Iowa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
