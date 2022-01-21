CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 29 16 8 4 1 37 95 88
Newfoundland 23 16 5 2 0 34 90 61
Trois-Rivieres 25 15 9 0 1 31 94 81
Maine 31 13 14 3 1 30 99 113
Adirondack 28 13 13 2 0 28 82 93
Worcester 30 11 17 1 1 24 92 114

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 33 21 9 2 1 45 100 76
Florida 36 19 11 3 3 44 122 93
Atlanta 37 20 14 2 1 43 104 102
Orlando 34 19 13 2 0 40 105 108
South Carolina 34 12 19 3 0 27 79 110
Greenville 31 10 15 3 3 26 81 98
Norfolk 33 12 19 1 1 26 86 124

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 33 23 8 0 2 48 124 85
Cincinnati 35 20 14 1 0 41 122 107
Fort Wayne 34 18 12 4 0 40 109 98
Kalamazoo 33 19 14 0 0 38 115 116
Wheeling 33 18 14 1 0 37 119 112
Indy 34 15 15 2 2 34 117 113
Iowa 36 12 18 5 1 30 99 135

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 36 22 12 1 1 46 124 107
Rapid City 37 18 14 3 2 41 116 116
Idaho 35 19 15 0 1 39 104 85
Tulsa 33 18 14 0 1 37 98 102
Kansas City 35 17 17 1 0 35 108 118
Allen 30 14 11 4 1 33 102 111
Wichita 36 12 19 5 0 29 98 118

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Indy 3, Cincinnati 1

Jacksonville 2, South Carolina 1

Reading 5, Adirondack 2

Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 3

Wheeling 6, Kalamazoo 2

Orlando 6, Maine 2

Toledo 4, Iowa 3

Atlanta 5, Florida 3

Newfoundland 9, Kansas City 4

Tulsa 3, Wichita 2

Rapid City 5, Idaho 2

Greenville at Norfolk, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Maine, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Norfolk, 1 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Maine, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

