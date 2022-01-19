All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|28
|15
|8
|4
|1
|35
|90
|86
|Newfoundland
|22
|15
|5
|2
|0
|32
|81
|57
|Maine
|30
|13
|13
|3
|1
|30
|97
|107
|Trois-Rivieres
|24
|14
|9
|0
|1
|29
|90
|78
|Adirondack
|27
|13
|12
|2
|0
|28
|80
|88
|Worcester
|29
|11
|16
|1
|1
|24
|89
|110
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|35
|19
|10
|3
|3
|44
|119
|88
|Jacksonville
|32
|20
|9
|2
|1
|43
|98
|75
|Atlanta
|36
|19
|14
|2
|1
|41
|99
|99
|Orlando
|33
|18
|13
|2
|0
|38
|99
|106
|South Carolina
|33
|12
|18
|3
|0
|27
|78
|108
|Greenville
|31
|10
|15
|3
|3
|26
|81
|98
|Norfolk
|33
|12
|19
|1
|1
|26
|86
|124
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|32
|22
|8
|0
|2
|46
|120
|82
|Cincinnati
|34
|20
|13
|1
|0
|41
|121
|104
|Fort Wayne
|34
|18
|12
|4
|0
|40
|109
|98
|Kalamazoo
|32
|19
|13
|0
|0
|38
|113
|110
|Wheeling
|32
|17
|14
|1
|0
|35
|113
|110
|Indy
|33
|14
|15
|2
|2
|32
|114
|112
|Iowa
|35
|12
|17
|5
|1
|30
|96
|131
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|36
|22
|12
|1
|1
|46
|124
|107
|Idaho
|34
|19
|14
|0
|1
|39
|102
|80
|Rapid City
|36
|17
|14
|3
|2
|39
|111
|114
|Tulsa
|32
|17
|14
|0
|1
|35
|95
|100
|Kansas City
|34
|17
|16
|1
|0
|35
|104
|109
|Allen
|30
|14
|11
|4
|1
|33
|102
|111
|Wichita
|35
|12
|19
|4
|0
|28
|96
|115
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Orlando at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Newfoundland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Maine, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Newfoundland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.