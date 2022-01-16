All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 26 14 7 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 26 14 7 4 1 33 83 80 Newfoundland 22 15 5 2 0 32 81 57 Maine 30 13 13 3 1 30 97 107 Trois-Rivieres 24 14 9 0 1 29 90 78 Adirondack 27 13 12 2 0 28 80 88 Worcester 27 10 15 1 1 22 83 103

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 34 19 9 3 3 44 117 84 Jacksonville 32 20 9 2 1 43 98 75 Atlanta 35 18 14 2 1 39 95 97 Orlando 33 18 13 2 0 38 99 106 South Carolina 33 12 18 3 0 27 78 108 Greenville 31 10 15 3 3 26 81 98 Norfolk 33 12 19 1 1 26 86 124

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 32 22 8 0 2 46 120 82 Cincinnati 34 20 13 1 0 41 121 104 Kalamazoo 31 19 12 0 0 38 111 105 Fort Wayne 33 17 12 4 0 38 104 96 Wheeling 32 17 14 1 0 35 113 110 Indy 33 14 15 2 2 32 114 112 Iowa 35 12 17 5 1 30 96 131

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 35 21 12 1 1 44 118 104 Idaho 33 19 13 0 1 39 99 74 Rapid City 36 17 14 3 2 39 111 114 Tulsa 32 17 14 0 1 35 95 100 Kansas City 34 17 16 1 0 35 104 109 Allen 30 14 11 4 1 33 102 111 Wichita 35 12 19 4 0 28 96 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 2, Norfolk 1

Indy 4, Iowa 3

Kalamazoo 5, Cincinnati 3

Wheeling 4, Orlando 1

Greenville 3, Florida 1

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2

Kansas City 3, Allen 2

Rapid City 5, Wichita 3

Idaho 6, Utah 0

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Norfolk 3

Iowa 2, Indy 1

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 1

Wheeling 4, Orlando 3

Allen 8, Tulsa 0

Monday’s Games

Florida at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 1 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

