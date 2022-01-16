All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|26
|14
|7
|4
|1
|33
|83
|80
|Newfoundland
|22
|15
|5
|2
|0
|32
|81
|57
|Maine
|30
|13
|13
|3
|1
|30
|97
|107
|Trois-Rivieres
|24
|14
|9
|0
|1
|29
|90
|78
|Adirondack
|27
|13
|12
|2
|0
|28
|80
|88
|Worcester
|27
|10
|15
|1
|1
|22
|83
|103
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|34
|19
|9
|3
|3
|44
|117
|84
|Jacksonville
|32
|20
|9
|2
|1
|43
|98
|75
|Atlanta
|35
|18
|14
|2
|1
|39
|95
|97
|Orlando
|33
|18
|13
|2
|0
|38
|99
|106
|South Carolina
|33
|12
|18
|3
|0
|27
|78
|108
|Greenville
|31
|10
|15
|3
|3
|26
|81
|98
|Norfolk
|33
|12
|19
|1
|1
|26
|86
|124
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|32
|22
|8
|0
|2
|46
|120
|82
|Cincinnati
|34
|20
|13
|1
|0
|41
|121
|104
|Kalamazoo
|31
|19
|12
|0
|0
|38
|111
|105
|Fort Wayne
|33
|17
|12
|4
|0
|38
|104
|96
|Wheeling
|32
|17
|14
|1
|0
|35
|113
|110
|Indy
|33
|14
|15
|2
|2
|32
|114
|112
|Iowa
|35
|12
|17
|5
|1
|30
|96
|131
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|35
|21
|12
|1
|1
|44
|118
|104
|Idaho
|33
|19
|13
|0
|1
|39
|99
|74
|Rapid City
|36
|17
|14
|3
|2
|39
|111
|114
|Tulsa
|32
|17
|14
|0
|1
|35
|95
|100
|Kansas City
|34
|17
|16
|1
|0
|35
|104
|109
|Allen
|30
|14
|11
|4
|1
|33
|102
|111
|Wichita
|35
|12
|19
|4
|0
|28
|96
|115
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina 2, Norfolk 1
Indy 4, Iowa 3
Kalamazoo 5, Cincinnati 3
Wheeling 4, Orlando 1
Greenville 3, Florida 1
Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2
Kansas City 3, Allen 2
Rapid City 5, Wichita 3
Idaho 6, Utah 0
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Norfolk 3
Iowa 2, Indy 1
Toledo 4, Cincinnati 1
Wheeling 4, Orlando 3
Allen 8, Tulsa 0
Monday’s Games
Florida at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 1 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
