All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 22 15 5 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 22 15 5 2 0 32 81 57 Trois-Rivieres 24 14 9 0 1 29 90 78 Reading 24 12 7 4 1 29 71 75 Adirondack 25 13 10 2 0 28 77 78 Maine 28 12 12 3 1 28 91 102 Worcester 25 9 14 1 1 20 76 95

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 31 20 9 1 1 42 97 73 Florida 32 18 8 3 3 42 113 80 Orlando 29 16 12 1 0 33 87 95 Atlanta 31 15 13 2 1 33 82 87 Norfolk 30 12 16 1 1 26 78 109 Greenville 28 9 13 3 3 24 75 91 South Carolina 30 10 17 3 0 23 69 101

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 28 19 7 0 2 40 108 73 Cincinnati 31 19 11 1 0 39 113 94 Fort Wayne 29 17 9 3 0 37 94 81 Wheeling 28 15 12 1 0 31 102 95 Kalamazoo 27 15 12 0 0 30 92 95 Indy 30 12 14 2 2 28 105 105 Iowa 31 10 17 3 1 24 78 120

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 33 20 11 1 1 42 114 97 Idaho 31 18 12 0 1 37 92 70 Rapid City 32 14 13 3 2 33 98 99 Tulsa 28 15 12 0 1 31 88 84 Allen 26 13 10 3 0 29 90 102 Kansas City 30 14 15 1 0 29 89 100 Wichita 31 11 16 4 0 26 88 102

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Maine 2

Florida 5, South Carolina 2

Reading 6, Worcester 2

Indy 5, Wheeling 2

Atlanta 3, Greenville 1

Fort Wayne 4, Toledo 1

Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 4

Tulsa 4, Allen 2

Wichita 2, Kansas City 1

Iowa 4, Rapid City 3

Idaho 4, Utah 3

Jacksonville at Norfolk, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, ppd

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

