All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|22
|15
|5
|2
|0
|32
|81
|57
|Trois-Rivieres
|24
|14
|9
|0
|1
|29
|90
|78
|Reading
|24
|12
|7
|4
|1
|29
|71
|75
|Adirondack
|25
|13
|10
|2
|0
|28
|77
|78
|Maine
|28
|12
|12
|3
|1
|28
|91
|102
|Worcester
|25
|9
|14
|1
|1
|20
|76
|95
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|31
|20
|9
|1
|1
|42
|97
|73
|Florida
|32
|18
|8
|3
|3
|42
|113
|80
|Orlando
|29
|16
|12
|1
|0
|33
|87
|95
|Atlanta
|31
|15
|13
|2
|1
|33
|82
|87
|Norfolk
|30
|12
|16
|1
|1
|26
|78
|109
|Greenville
|28
|9
|13
|3
|3
|24
|75
|91
|South Carolina
|30
|10
|17
|3
|0
|23
|69
|101
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|28
|19
|7
|0
|2
|40
|108
|73
|Cincinnati
|31
|19
|11
|1
|0
|39
|113
|94
|Fort Wayne
|29
|17
|9
|3
|0
|37
|94
|81
|Wheeling
|28
|15
|12
|1
|0
|31
|102
|95
|Kalamazoo
|27
|15
|12
|0
|0
|30
|92
|95
|Indy
|30
|12
|14
|2
|2
|28
|105
|105
|Iowa
|31
|10
|17
|3
|1
|24
|78
|120
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|33
|20
|11
|1
|1
|42
|114
|97
|Idaho
|31
|18
|12
|0
|1
|37
|92
|70
|Rapid City
|32
|14
|13
|3
|2
|33
|98
|99
|Tulsa
|28
|15
|12
|0
|1
|31
|88
|84
|Allen
|26
|13
|10
|3
|0
|29
|90
|102
|Kansas City
|30
|14
|15
|1
|0
|29
|89
|100
|Wichita
|31
|11
|16
|4
|0
|26
|88
|102
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack 5, Maine 2
Florida 5, South Carolina 2
Reading 6, Worcester 2
Indy 5, Wheeling 2
Atlanta 3, Greenville 1
Fort Wayne 4, Toledo 1
Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 4
Tulsa 4, Allen 2
Wichita 2, Kansas City 1
Iowa 4, Rapid City 3
Idaho 4, Utah 3
Jacksonville at Norfolk, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Iowa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, ppd
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.