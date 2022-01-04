All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|22
|15
|5
|2
|0
|32
|81
|57
|Trois-Rivieres
|24
|14
|9
|0
|1
|29
|90
|78
|Adirondack
|23
|12
|9
|2
|0
|26
|70
|73
|Maine
|26
|11
|11
|3
|1
|26
|86
|95
|Reading
|22
|10
|7
|4
|1
|25
|62
|71
|Worcester
|23
|9
|13
|0
|1
|19
|72
|86
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|30
|19
|9
|1
|1
|40
|93
|70
|Florida
|30
|16
|8
|3
|3
|38
|100
|75
|Orlando
|29
|16
|12
|1
|0
|33
|87
|95
|Atlanta
|29
|13
|13
|2
|1
|29
|75
|83
|Norfolk
|29
|12
|16
|0
|1
|25
|75
|105
|Greenville
|26
|9
|12
|3
|2
|23
|71
|84
|South Carolina
|28
|10
|15
|3
|0
|23
|64
|88
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|25
|17
|6
|0
|2
|36
|96
|65
|Fort Wayne
|26
|16
|7
|3
|0
|35
|84
|68
|Cincinnati
|29
|17
|11
|1
|0
|35
|103
|86
|Wheeling
|26
|15
|10
|1
|0
|31
|99
|85
|Kalamazoo
|25
|15
|10
|0
|0
|30
|86
|86
|Indy
|28
|10
|14
|2
|2
|24
|95
|102
|Iowa
|29
|9
|16
|3
|1
|22
|72
|114
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|30
|19
|10
|1
|0
|39
|106
|86
|Idaho
|28
|16
|11
|0
|1
|33
|81
|62
|Rapid City
|30
|13
|13
|2
|2
|30
|92
|93
|Tulsa
|26
|14
|11
|0
|1
|29
|81
|76
|Allen
|24
|12
|9
|3
|0
|27
|82
|95
|Kansas City
|28
|13
|14
|1
|0
|27
|84
|96
|Wichita
|29
|10
|15
|4
|0
|24
|84
|97
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Allen at Kansas City, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, ppd
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
