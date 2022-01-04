All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 22 15 5 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 22 15 5 2 0 32 81 57 Trois-Rivieres 24 14 9 0 1 29 90 78 Adirondack 23 12 9 2 0 26 70 73 Maine 26 11 11 3 1 26 86 95 Reading 22 10 7 4 1 25 62 71 Worcester 23 9 13 0 1 19 72 86

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 30 19 9 1 1 40 93 70 Florida 30 16 8 3 3 38 100 75 Orlando 29 16 12 1 0 33 87 95 Atlanta 29 13 13 2 1 29 75 83 Norfolk 29 12 16 0 1 25 75 105 Greenville 26 9 12 3 2 23 71 84 South Carolina 28 10 15 3 0 23 64 88

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 25 17 6 0 2 36 96 65 Fort Wayne 26 16 7 3 0 35 84 68 Cincinnati 29 17 11 1 0 35 103 86 Wheeling 26 15 10 1 0 31 99 85 Kalamazoo 25 15 10 0 0 30 86 86 Indy 28 10 14 2 2 24 95 102 Iowa 29 9 16 3 1 22 72 114

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 30 19 10 1 0 39 106 86 Idaho 28 16 11 0 1 33 81 62 Rapid City 30 13 13 2 2 30 92 93 Tulsa 26 14 11 0 1 29 81 76 Allen 24 12 9 3 0 27 82 95 Kansas City 28 13 14 1 0 27 84 96 Wichita 29 10 15 4 0 24 84 97

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Allen at Kansas City, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, ppd

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

