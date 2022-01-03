All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 22 15 5 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 22 15 5 2 0 32 81 57 Trois-Rivieres 24 14 9 0 1 29 90 78 Adirondack 23 12 9 2 0 26 70 73 Maine 26 11 11 3 1 26 86 95 Reading 22 10 7 4 1 25 62 71 Worcester 23 9 13 0 1 19 72 86

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 30 19 9 1 1 40 93 70 Florida 30 16 8 3 3 38 100 75 Orlando 29 16 12 1 0 33 87 95 Atlanta 29 13 13 2 1 29 75 83 Norfolk 29 12 16 0 1 25 75 105 Greenville 26 9 12 3 2 23 71 84 South Carolina 28 10 15 3 0 23 64 88

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 25 17 6 0 2 36 96 65 Fort Wayne 26 16 7 3 0 35 84 68 Cincinnati 29 17 11 1 0 35 103 86 Wheeling 26 15 10 1 0 31 99 85 Kalamazoo 25 15 10 0 0 30 86 86 Indy 28 10 14 2 2 24 95 102 Iowa 29 9 16 3 1 22 72 114

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 30 19 10 1 0 39 106 86 Idaho 28 16 11 0 1 33 81 62 Rapid City 30 13 13 2 2 30 92 93 Tulsa 26 14 11 0 1 29 81 76 Allen 24 12 9 3 0 27 82 95 Kansas City 28 13 14 1 0 27 84 96 Wichita 29 10 15 4 0 24 84 97

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Florida 2

Indy 4, Iowa 1

Kalamazoo 4, Tulsa 1

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 1

Worcester 5, Reading 3

Allen 5, Idaho 3

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

