All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|22
|15
|5
|2
|0
|32
|81
|57
|Trois-Rivieres
|24
|14
|9
|0
|1
|29
|90
|78
|Adirondack
|23
|12
|9
|2
|0
|26
|70
|73
|Maine
|26
|11
|11
|3
|1
|26
|86
|95
|Reading
|22
|10
|7
|4
|1
|25
|62
|71
|Worcester
|23
|9
|13
|0
|1
|19
|72
|86
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|30
|19
|9
|1
|1
|40
|93
|70
|Florida
|30
|16
|8
|3
|3
|38
|100
|75
|Orlando
|29
|16
|12
|1
|0
|33
|87
|95
|Atlanta
|29
|13
|13
|2
|1
|29
|75
|83
|Norfolk
|29
|12
|16
|0
|1
|25
|75
|105
|Greenville
|26
|9
|12
|3
|2
|23
|71
|84
|South Carolina
|28
|10
|15
|3
|0
|23
|64
|88
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|25
|17
|6
|0
|2
|36
|96
|65
|Fort Wayne
|26
|16
|7
|3
|0
|35
|84
|68
|Cincinnati
|29
|17
|11
|1
|0
|35
|103
|86
|Wheeling
|26
|15
|10
|1
|0
|31
|99
|85
|Kalamazoo
|25
|15
|10
|0
|0
|30
|86
|86
|Indy
|28
|10
|14
|2
|2
|24
|95
|102
|Iowa
|29
|9
|16
|3
|1
|22
|72
|114
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|30
|19
|10
|1
|0
|39
|106
|86
|Idaho
|28
|16
|11
|0
|1
|33
|81
|62
|Rapid City
|30
|13
|13
|2
|2
|30
|92
|93
|Tulsa
|26
|14
|11
|0
|1
|29
|81
|76
|Allen
|24
|12
|9
|3
|0
|27
|82
|95
|Kansas City
|28
|13
|14
|1
|0
|27
|84
|96
|Wichita
|29
|10
|15
|4
|0
|24
|84
|97
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Florida 2
Indy 4, Iowa 1
Kalamazoo 4, Tulsa 1
Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 1
Worcester 5, Reading 3
Allen 5, Idaho 3
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, ppd
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.