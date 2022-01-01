NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 22 15 5 2 0 32 81 57
Trois-Rivieres 24 14 9 0 1 29 90 78
Reading 21 10 6 4 1 25 59 66
Adirondack 22 12 9 1 0 25 68 70
Maine 25 10 11 3 1 24 83 93
Worcester 22 8 13 0 1 17 67 83

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 28 18 8 1 1 38 90 68
Florida 28 15 8 2 3 35 92 70
Orlando 28 15 12 1 0 31 84 93
Atlanta 27 12 12 2 1 27 70 75
Greenville 25 9 11 3 2 23 69 81
Norfolk 28 11 16 0 1 23 71 102
South Carolina 26 9 14 3 0 21 62 85

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 25 17 6 0 2 36 96 65
Fort Wayne 26 16 7 3 0 35 84 68
Cincinnati 29 17 11 1 0 35 103 86
Wheeling 25 15 9 1 0 31 96 81
Kalamazoo 24 14 10 0 0 28 82 85
Indy 27 9 14 2 2 22 91 101
Iowa 28 9 15 3 1 22 71 110

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 29 18 10 1 0 37 100 82
Idaho 26 16 9 0 1 33 76 54
Rapid City 29 13 12 2 2 30 88 87
Tulsa 25 14 10 0 1 29 80 72
Kansas City 27 12 14 1 0 25 80 93
Allen 22 10 9 3 0 23 74 90
Wichita 28 10 15 3 0 23 81 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Orlando 5, South Carolina 4

Reading 2, Worcester 0

Adirondack 4, Newfoundland 3

Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 3

Kalamazoo 4, Tulsa 3

Toledo 7, Indy 2

Cincinnati 3, Greenville 2

Wheeling 5, Norfolk 2

Allen 4, Idaho 1

Florida 2, Atlanta 0

Fort Wayne 1, Iowa 0

Kansas City 4, Wichita 3

Rapid City 3, Utah 1

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up