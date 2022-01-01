All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 22 15 5 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 22 15 5 2 0 32 81 57 Trois-Rivieres 24 14 9 0 1 29 90 78 Reading 21 10 6 4 1 25 59 66 Adirondack 22 12 9 1 0 25 68 70 Maine 25 10 11 3 1 24 83 93 Worcester 22 8 13 0 1 17 67 83

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 28 18 8 1 1 38 90 68 Florida 28 15 8 2 3 35 92 70 Orlando 28 15 12 1 0 31 84 93 Atlanta 27 12 12 2 1 27 70 75 Greenville 25 9 11 3 2 23 69 81 Norfolk 28 11 16 0 1 23 71 102 South Carolina 26 9 14 3 0 21 62 85

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 25 17 6 0 2 36 96 65 Fort Wayne 26 16 7 3 0 35 84 68 Cincinnati 29 17 11 1 0 35 103 86 Wheeling 25 15 9 1 0 31 96 81 Kalamazoo 24 14 10 0 0 28 82 85 Indy 27 9 14 2 2 22 91 101 Iowa 28 9 15 3 1 22 71 110

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 29 18 10 1 0 37 100 82 Idaho 26 16 9 0 1 33 76 54 Rapid City 29 13 12 2 2 30 88 87 Tulsa 25 14 10 0 1 29 80 72 Kansas City 27 12 14 1 0 25 80 93 Allen 22 10 9 3 0 23 74 90 Wichita 28 10 15 3 0 23 81 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Orlando 5, South Carolina 4

Reading 2, Worcester 0

Adirondack 4, Newfoundland 3

Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 3

Kalamazoo 4, Tulsa 3

Toledo 7, Indy 2

Cincinnati 3, Greenville 2

Wheeling 5, Norfolk 2

Allen 4, Idaho 1

Florida 2, Atlanta 0

Fort Wayne 1, Iowa 0

Kansas City 4, Wichita 3

Rapid City 3, Utah 1

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

