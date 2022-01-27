CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Dutch 3-time Olympic champion swimmer Kromowidjojo retires

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 6:12 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Three-time Olympic champion swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands announced her retirement Thursday, bringing to an end a career that saw her compete at four Summer Games and win multiple world titles.

“After 16 years of top sport my professional swimming career is complete,” the 31-year-old Kromowidjojo said in a message on Instagram.

Kromowidjojo won her first Olympic gold medal in an Olympic record at the 2008 Beijing Games as part of a dominant Dutch 100-meter freestyle relay team that also included Inge Dekker, Femke Heemskerk and Marleen Veldhuis.

Four years later in London, she won both the 50- and 100-meter individual freestyle titles.

Kromowidjojo also won two long course world titles with the Dutch 100-meter freestyle relay team and an individual 50-meter freestyle world title, as well as 14 individual and relay short course world titles.

“Swimming will always be my passion, but no longer at a professional level,” she said.

