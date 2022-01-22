CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Digne hit by bottle…

Digne hit by bottle thrown from crowd on return to Everton

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 8:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Lucas Digne fell to the ground and clutched his head after appearing to be hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd, seconds after setting up a goal for Aston Villa on his return to former club Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Digne eventually got to his feet and played on for the final moments of the first half at Goodison Park and was seen coming out for the second half.

Digne sent in the corner that was glanced into the far corner by Emi Buendia to put Villa ahead in stoppage time. Digne and his Villa teammates celebrated in front of a section of Everton fans.

Digne, a France left back, completed a move to Villa from Everton last week after falling out with manager Rafa Benitez, who has since been fired. This was his second game for Villa.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up