CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Sports » De Bruyne brilliance lifts…

De Bruyne brilliance lifts Man City 13 points clear in EPL

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 9:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne curled home a brilliant second-half goal to earn Manchester City a 1-0 win over Chelsea and a 13-point lead over its nearest rival in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Belgium midfielder collected a pass from Joao Cancelo deep in his own half, drove forward, and found the bottom corner with a shot from just outside the area.

It gave City a 12th straight win on its relentless march toward a sixth title in 11 years, with third-place Liverpool now the team with likely the best chance of catching Pep Guardiola’s side at 14 points behind but with two games in hand.

It also would have given De Bruyne a certain sense of personal satisfaction, being a former Chelsea player — he was sold in 2014 without making a mark at Stamford Bridge — and considering the anguish he suffered by being forced off with a head injury during the Champions League final loss to same opponent last season.

City dominated the majority of an intense game at Etihad Stadium, stopping second-place Chelsea from having a shot in the first half and seeing Jack Grealish squander the best chance before halftime when his shot was deflected behind by the outstretched leg of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Romelu Lukaku had Chelsea’s best opportunity at the start of the second half, but Ederson saved the striker’s curling shot after he had been played through. Otherwise, the visitors were penned back inside their own half by City’s press and control of the ball.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up