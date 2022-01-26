Oilers score in OT with seconds left for 3-2 win vs. Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season.

Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a power-play goal to knot the score at 2-2. Mikko Koskinen had 25 saves for the Oilers.

Tyler Motte, with a short-handed tally, and Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver, while goalie Spencer Martin had 47 saves.

PREDATORS 4, KRAKEN 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Mattias Ekholm scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and Nashville beat Seattle.

The Predators also got goals from Filip Forsberg, Luke Kunin and Matt Duchene in their third straight win. Roman Josi added two assists, and Juuse Saros made 32 saves.

Jared McCann and Adam Larsson scored for the Kraken.

PENGUINS 6, COYOTES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang led a four-goal, third-period barrage to give Pittsburgh a win over Arizona.

Pittsburgh trailed early in the third before its offensive show, when Letang scored twice and Crosby netted his 11th for the Penguins, who won their sixth straight game.

Pittsburgh has 17 wins in its last 19 games. Bryan Rust and Brock McGinn both scored their 10th goals of the season and Brian Boyle added a third-period goal. Tristan Jarry stopped 13 shots.

Arizona’s Clayton Keller scored his 16th goal and added an assist, and Nick Schmaltz also scored. Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves for Arizona, which has lost three straight and five of its last seven games.

HURRICANES 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho’s second goal of the game 3:49 into overtime gave Carolina a win over Vegas after blowing a two-goal lead late in regulation.

Nino Niederreiter and Vincent Trocheck scored 57 seconds apart in the second period and Aho had a power-play goal in the third for Carolina. Andrei Svechnikov’s second assist of the game came on the winning goal.

The Hurricanes bounced back from one of their worst outings of the season three nights earlier. Frederik Andersen made 26 saves as Carolina won for the fourth time in five games.

Nolan Patrick had a goal and an assist, and Brett Howden and Nicolas Hague also scored for the Golden Knights, who were coming off a 1-0 victory Monday night at Washington. Laurent Brossoit made 26 saves.

PANTHERS 5, JETS 3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mason Marchment scored twice and added an assist, and Florida defeated Winnipeg.

Anton Lundell also had a goal and assist, and Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves for Florida, which ended a five-game trip 3-2-0 and is 8-6-5 overall away from home this season.

Paul Stastny, Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck, playing his 12th straight game, made 27 stops.

STARS 5, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Pavelski had two goals and two assists, and Dallas extended its winning streak to four games with a victory over New Jersey.

Roope Hintz scored for the fourth straight game and rookie Jacob Peterson got his eighth goal as Dallas swept its four-game road trip. Braden Holtby made 36 saves to improve his career mark against New Jersey to 18-4-3.

Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa added an empty-net goal at 17:35 of the third period after taking a pass from Pavelski.

Jesper Bratt scored his fourth goal in the last three games for New Jersey, which is 1-5 in its last six.

SENATORS 5, SABRES 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tyler Ennis had a hat trick to lead Ottawa over Buffalo.

Drake Batherson and Alex Formenton also scored for Ottawa, while Matt Murray made 32 saves for his third win of the season and 14th career shutout.

The win came at a cost: Batherson went hard into the boards late in the first period and did not return. Dylan Gambrel also suffered an upper-body injury.

This was the first of a four-game homestand for the Senators, who continue to play without fans.

ISLANDERS 4, FLYERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with just over eight minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves as New York edged Philadelphia.

The reeling Flyers notched their franchise-record 13th straight loss.

Noah Dobson, Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal also scored for the Islanders.

Gerry Mayhew, Justin Braun and Claude Giroux scored for the Flyers, and Martin Jones had 29 saves.

The gritty 37-year-old Parise is one of three Islanders to play all 35 games during this COVID-impacted season. Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier assisted on Parise’s winning goal.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.